Johnny Depp fans campaign for renowned makeup brand to cancel Amber Heard’s contract

Actor Johnny Depp filed a defamation complaint against his ex-wife Amber Heard, after she claimed that she had been a victim of physical violence, to which he declared that he had never in his life touched a woman to hit her. This legal battle has complicated the professional life of bothbecause both parties have made serious accusations.

On this occasion, the fans of the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean have made it quite clear that they are not satisfied with the serious accusations and stories that she has made during the trial. For this reason, they have continued to work on the collection of signatures so that once and for all the renowned makeup brand L’Oréal Paris cancels the contract.

“I I don’t support makeups that hire people who promote domestic violence“Was the comment made by a user on the TikTok social network. Well, many of the followers of Depp’s work have considered that much of what Heard has said is completely false.

The call they made was to throw out all cosmetics of the aforementioned brand, and make this the rejection of the actress, because the brand continues to have her as one of the images of its products.

Also, this wouldn’t be the only project that people would want to be kicked out of because it’s also about “eliminating” her from the movie ‘Aquaman 2’. If so, they would remove all the scenes in which she appears, and so far the official pronouncement of the film’s work team is being awaited.

However, it was also rumored that she was almost thrown out during the filming of ‘Aquaman 2’. During the recordings, the producer was apparently concerned about the tension that existed between actor Jason Momoa and Mera’s interpreter.

Later, the decision was evaluated and they did not throw it away. Although it seems that at first both got along and suddenly everything changed, to date it is not known what happened after the drastic treatment between them.

