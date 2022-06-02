Johnny Depp fans demand his return to Pirates of the Caribbean after his victory over Amber Heard

MADRID, June 2. (CultureLeisure) –

The Johnny’s court victory against Amber Heard has fueled the movement of fans of the ‘Finding Neverland’ and ‘Sweeney Todd’ actor. The interpreter’s followers have not been slow to ask Disney to bring him back for the sixth installment of the franchisedespite the fact that the artist has already stated that he has no intention of returning to the saga.

After the unfavorable resolution of Depp against the British newspaper The Sun, the actor was relieved as Gellert Grindelwald in the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ sagain addition to the fact that it was known that Disney did not plan to have the actor again to play Jack Sparrow in the sixth installment of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’. Moreover, during the trial, Depp declared that, in a hypothetical case that he is offered to return, would refuse to participateeven if they paid him 300 million dollars.

Despite the saga is thinking of expanding both with a sixth installment, which will be a direct sequel to ‘Salazar’s Revenge’as with a spin-off starring Margot Robbiefans believe that Jack Sparrow deserves a second chance or a proper sendoff.

Hence, there are many fans who, given that Heard has lost his mind for defamation, for which you will have to pay her ex-husband $10.4 millionask that the actor returns to the franchisedespite, as has been well emphasized above, having declared not be interested in returning.

Disney executives are shitting their pants knowing they will have to give Johnny Depp at least $500 million to return to Pirates of the Caribbean now that he’s been vindicated — miranda mckingsby (@laffmytitsoff) June 1, 2022

Prediction: Thought it 7 wks ago, believe it now – cuz Box Office $$$! Johnny Depp will play Capt Jack Sparrow again in a Pirates of the Caribbean film. Disney says no. Johnny says no. Pfft. Imagine that BO redemption story when a film or 2 passes & Capt Jack returns. Epic.❤️



— Ronn Burner (@fakeronnburner) June 1, 2022

Disney better be ready for the return of Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean and i ain’t talking about some cameo shit. That dude deserves his Jack Sparrow main role — Syed Asyraf (@syedasyraf26) June 1, 2022

Johnny Depp please go back on your word and return to Pirates of the Caribbean, PLEASE BRO PLEASE — Vic (@vickrrm) June 1, 2022

I would love for another pirates of the caribbean to come out and see Johnny Depp act again — Dam (@Damian_Francog) June 2, 2022