Entertainment

Johnny Depp fans demand his return to Pirates of the Caribbean after his victory over Amber Heard

Photo of James James5 mins ago
0 5 2 minutes read

MADRID, June 2. (CultureLeisure) –

The Johnny’s court victory against Amber Heard has fueled the movement of fans of the ‘Finding Neverland’ and ‘Sweeney Todd’ actor. The interpreter’s followers have not been slow to ask Disney to bring him back for the sixth installment of the franchisedespite the fact that the artist has already stated that he has no intention of returning to the saga.

After the unfavorable resolution of Depp against the British newspaper The Sun, the actor was relieved as Gellert Grindelwald in the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ sagain addition to the fact that it was known that Disney did not plan to have the actor again to play Jack Sparrow in the sixth installment of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’. Moreover, during the trial, Depp declared that, in a hypothetical case that he is offered to return, would refuse to participateeven if they paid him 300 million dollars.

Despite the saga is thinking of expanding both with a sixth installment, which will be a direct sequel to ‘Salazar’s Revenge’as with a spin-off starring Margot Robbiefans believe that Jack Sparrow deserves a second chance or a proper sendoff.

Hence, there are many fans who, given that Heard has lost his mind for defamation, for which you will have to pay her ex-husband $10.4 millionask that the actor returns to the franchisedespite, as has been well emphasized above, having declared not be interested in returning.

Source link

Photo of James James5 mins ago
0 5 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Belinda surprises with tiny lingerie and transparencies, revenge for Christian Nodal?

3 mins ago

Yuliett Torres falls in love with her fans by modeling in a tight dress without a bra

15 mins ago

the reason why Zendaya and Gal Gadot were named in the trial

16 mins ago

Actor and drama teacher Edgar Quiles Ferrer dies

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button