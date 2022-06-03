Johnny Depp fans demand his return to Pirates of the Caribbean

Madrid — Johnny’s court victory against Amber Heard has fueled the movement of fans of the ‘Finding Neverland’ and ‘Sweeney Todd’ actor. The interpreter’s followers have not been slow to ask that Disney return to him for the sixth installment of the franchise, despite the fact that the artist has already declared that he has no intention of returning to the saga.

After Depp’s unfavorable resolution against the British newspaper The Sun, the actor was relieved as Gellert Grindelwald in the ‘Fantastic Animals’ saga, in addition to the fact that Disney did not plan to have the actor again to play Jack Sparrow in the sixth installment of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’. Moreover, during the trial, Depp declared that, in a hypothetical case that he is offered to return, he would refuse to participate, even if he was paid 300 million dollars.

[ Juicio deja en el aire carreras de Depp y Heard ]

Despite the fact that the saga is planning to expand both with a sixth installment, which will be a direct sequel to ‘Salazar’s Revenge’, and with a spin-off starring Margot Robbie, fans believe that Jack Sparrow deserves a second chance or a dignified farewell.

Supporters of Johnny Depp react as the verdict is announced in Depp’s defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, outside the Fairfax County Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Hudson) (CRAIG HUDSON/AP)

Hence, there are many fans who, since Heard has lost the trial for defamation, for which she will have to pay her ex-husband 10.4 million dollars, ask that the actor return to the franchise, despite, as well has previously emphasized, having declared that he is not interested in returning.