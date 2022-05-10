Johnny Depp fans share photo of Rihanna being compared to Amber Heard

Facebook

The relationship of Rihanna and Chris Brown is just one more example that you can be as successful as you can be in life and still be part of an abusive relationship. Rihanna has never really spoken about the abuse she suffered in her relationship with the rapper, but her photos of the moment the Loyal singer punched her in the face have gone viral on social media. Today, with Johnny Depp and Amber Heard on trial for defamation, Amber’s photo taken on the talk show has gone viral. She appeared a day later hiding her injuries and netizens are comparing her to the singer’s photo of Umbrella and call it “resembling genuine abuse”. Scroll down below to read the scoop.

Amid Johnny and Amber’s libel lawsuit, social media is split in two; their fans, for obvious reasons, believe in their side of the story and pour out so much love and support for them.

A Twitter user, who happens to be a Johnny Depp supporter, shared a photo of Rihanna and Amber Heard with the following caption: “For those saying #IStandWithAmberHeard, this is what real abuse looks like. Being “beaten to death” and only having a Botox/filler bruise on your eye is NOT what you look like. #AmberHeardlsALiar »

For those who don’t know, Amber appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden after the day after Johnny Depp attacked her face and reportedly concealed her injuries with “heavy makeup”.

Speaking of the same at trial, the actress by Aquaman said, “I was afraid that I couldn’t hide the bruises and the swelling. I iced them all night and the next day I looked in the mirror to see if I could get away with it, which was to hide them, so I could make an appearance. I bet and thought maybe I could make it, I brought in my team of hair and makeup artists. They worked around, that is to say, around the lesions on my head with hairspray, because it stings. They worked around the bruises by covering them with heavy makeup, heavier than normal makeup to cover the bruises,” as the Dail Mail reports.

She went on to say, “I remember my lip was still bleeding and swollen so we put on this super heavy matte red lipstick and I vividly remember at the time that we had no choice but to go. the color, and it was one of my favorite colors to wear. »

What do you think of netizens who compare the abuse of Rihanna to those of Amber Heard? Tell us in the comments below.