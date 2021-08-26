Johnny Depp fans try to boycott Aquaman 2 again

Amber Heard is back in trend, fans of her ex-husband Johnny Depp lash out at Warner Bros and the actress

It is a war without end that between Amber Heard And Johnny Depp, the trial between the actress and her ex-husband is not over yet, in the United States (Virginia) is expected in 2022, delayed by a year due to the pandemic.

The libel trial against the The Sun has had negative result for Johnny Depp in England, the actor was in fact declared by the High Court of London guilty. After the news of the verdict, Johnny Depp was raised from one of the most important roles of his career: Jack Sparrow.

But the Disney it was not the only one to raise Depp from its most iconic role, the Warner Bros he replaced the actor in Fantastic Beasts 3, unleashing the wrath of the fans.

James Wan, the director who has already directed the first chapter of Aquaman, recently unveiled the title of the second chapter of Aquaman 2, it will be called “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” but this has rekindled the flame of the fans against the Warner Bros and Amber Heard.

Fans of Johnny Depp they did not take well the news of the Warner when removed Depp from his major roles and did not take as well the fact that the film production company didn’t even consider removing Amber Heard from Aquaman 2.

Amber Heard so it’s trending again on Twitter but not exactly the way the Warner expected, the comments carry the hashtag #JusticeforJohnnyDepp and they are all against the actress and aim to boycott the release of the film, set for December 16, 2022.

Loading... Advertisements

There petition against Amber Heard it has almost reached 2 million signatures but that hasn’t even affected it a bit Warner Bros which confirmed the actress in the role of Mera in the second chapter.

Aquaman 2 will be directed by James Wan, hero Jason Momoa as the superhero DC. To the writing of the film David Leslie and Johnson-McGoldrick, co-writer of the first film. In the cast, in addition to Jason Momoa in the role of Arthur Curry And Amber Heard in the role of Mera, there will also be Dolph Lundgren like Nereus, king of the tribe of Atlantis Xebel; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the vindictive Black Manta; Nicole Kidman like Arthrur’s mother, Atlanna; Ludi Lin like Captain Murk, commander of Atlantis; Temuera Morrison will be Arthur’s father, Tom Curry. Deadline reported that Pilou Asbaek, best known for his role as Euron Greyjoy in game of Thrones, is in talks to join the cast of the film.