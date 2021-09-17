Johnny Depp fights an injustice on SKY

That of William Eugene Smith was certainly not an ordinary life, as indeed that of his other famous colleagues they have told dramas and wars in every corner of the world. If Italy has had important signatures among the many foreign correspondents such as Oriana Fallaci and Tiziano Terzani, just to name two of the best known, the state of Kansas can boast of having given birth to a personality of great moral caliber, a man full of indomitable courage that will lead him to endanger his own life.

He passed away in 1978 due to a form of diabetes, due in part to complications from a beating suffered years earlier, Smith lives again today on the big screen thanks to the camouflage performance of Johnny Depp, who has dropped body and soul into a complex role full of moral nuances, even more powerful as everything is part of a biographical operation and precisely inspired by a dramatic true story.

A real shame that the Minamata case presented in Berlin has been overshadowed by the recent vicissitudes in which the popular actor is still involved, since what was told within the two hours of viewing deserves to be shown to large audiences to raise awareness on topics that concern everyone closely, wherever you are on the globe. For subscribers to the relevant platform, the possibility to retrieve it in preview is tonight, Friday 17 September, at 9.15 pm on SKY Cinema Uno. And, as we will see, it’s really worth it.

The Minamata case: inconvenient truths

The real story behind the film is set in Japan and the aftermath has been going on for fifty years, with several people who still pay the consequences on their own skin today. In The Minamata case we find ourselves in the early 1970s, with Smith buried in debt, a slave to alcohol and moreover intending to quit his role as a reporter for Life magazine.

The man changes his mind after meeting Aileen, a Japanese girl who requests her help to report polluting activities in the town of Minamata, where the spill of mercury into local waters by a chemical products company has caused malformations and diseases of various kinds among the people.Smith thus leaves for the Rising Sun armed with his camera, with the aim of documenting the drama experienced by the inhabitants: his slides will be at the center of the next issue of the magazine he works for. But the American’s stay will cause quite a stir and those who risk finding themselves under just accusations are already taking their own countermeasures.

A story to tell

The one done by Johnny Depp is an admirable work of subtraction. The star does not devour the film, on the contrary: he coexists harmoniously with everything else, offering the heart of the drama the space to stir consciences and indignant the public, ready to take the side of the weakest in the umpteenth struggle between David and Goliath.

Loading... Advertisements

The presence of extras really affected by serious forms of the disease it is not free, but useful to remind everyone that what has been told has happened – and continues to happen – in reality and that we must always remain vigilant to protect the health of generations to come. From a technical and artistic point of view The Minamata case is extremely successful and knows how to measure the rhythm and the atmosphere, without ever ending up in dead time or ending up under the weight of a rhetoric that would have been the simplest solution.

The director and screenwriter Andrew Levitas, in his second test behind the camera after the unreleased Lullaby (2014), on the other hand, prefers a sober and respectful approach, reflecting that attitude typical of Japanese culture.

The evocative soundtrack of the maestro Ryuichi Sakamoto magnificently accompanies the desperate and tormented mission, professional and moral, of the protagonist and the supporting cast is no less: if as mentioned Depp is here at his best, the large group of Japanese performers are committed body and soul in their respective roles. Faces known to Western audiences as Hiroyuki Sanada And Tadanobu Asano, like the same female shoulder Minami, do justice with their interpretations to the memory of the victims and to the battle of those who are still alive.