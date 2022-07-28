Johnny Depp filed an appeal only because Amber Heard did it first, says his lawyer Camille Vasquez

Johnny Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, claimed that he only decided to appeal the outcome of his defamation case because his ex-wife, Amber Heard, did so first.

Vasquez discussed the ongoing legal saga in an interview with Gayle King of CBSMorning Thursday morning, a week after the ex-spouses filed motions to appeal their multimillion-dollar libel awards.

The feisty attorney, who rose to fame and strangely gained millions of fans after her involvement in the case, told King that the star of Pirates of the Caribbean He would have dropped the case if Heard had not insisted on “continuing to litigate this matter.”

“Is it safe to say that if she hadn’t appealed, you wouldn’t have appealed either? Would they have put the case behind them?” King asked.

“Yes,” Vásquez replied, adding that “that is a very accurate statement.”

However, Vasquez said Heard’s decision to appeal was not a surprise to Depp’s legal team.

“It was expected,” he said. “I mean she indicated from the day she lost her trial that she was going to appeal.”

Depp’s legal team had planned their own strategy for when the actress Aquaman file an appeal, he said, and responded by filing his own appeal less than 24 hours later.

“She insists on continuing to litigate this matter,” Vasquez said. “We have to protect our client’s interests.”

King also asked Vasquez about previous comments made by Depp and his legal team, where they insisted that the case was “never about money” and that he wanted both sides to “heal” and “put it behind them.”

“How to heal and put it behind you when both sides are still arguing in court?” he asked.

Camille Vásquez speaks with Gayle King of ‘CBS Morning’ about the appeal of the verdict (CBS)

Vasquez responded that “it’s pretty standard legal procedure,” saying, “We’re hopeful that the court will uphold the verdict, which we believe was the correct verdict, and allow both sides to put it behind them.”

Heard’s legal team told CBS that I would not comment at this time.

Depp sued his ex-wife for defamation over an opinion piece published in Washington Post in 2018, in which she described herself as a victim of family abuse and spoke of feeling “the full force of our culture’s anger against women who speak out.”

Following the dramatic televised trial, a seven-person jury found in June that Heard had defamed him on all three counts.

Trial members awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, before Fairfax County Circuit Judge Penney Azcarate reduced the latter to the state’s legal limit of $350,000.

Heard won one of her three countersuits against her ex-husband, with the jury finding that Depp, through his attorney Adam Waldman, defamed her by calling her allegations about a 2016 incident “an ambush, a hoax.”

She was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages, but $0 in punitive damages, leaving the actress Aquaman with a balance payable of US$8.35 million.

Last Thursday, Heard filed an appeal against the $10.35 million award, with her attorneys arguing that they believe “the court made errors that prevented a fair and equitable verdict from being rendered under the First Amendment.”

The next day, Depp filed a notice to appeal the $2 million defamation award the jury ordered him to pay his ex-wife.