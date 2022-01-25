Johnny Depp floods the US with cocaine tonight on Iris

George Jung He is 59 years old, a teenage past soon disillusioned with the more conventional idea of ​​the American dream and a present of detention at the Federal Correction Institute in Fort Dix, New Jersey. In between, a life spent by Boston George, king of drug trafficking between South America and the USA: “Blow”Is his story.

George was born in 1942 and grows up in Weymouth, Massachussetts in a middle-class family. Her father is a hard worker, her mother a woman too accustomed to the comforts that her father’s efforts can allow her. A balance that is definitively in crisis when the father is forced to declare bankruptcy. George is 10, and he begins to realize that something is wrong with the existential model that has been sold to him so well.

“Blow”: the true color of the American dream

As soon as he can he moves with his friend Tuna (Ethan Suplee) to the Los Angeles of the “Summer of Love”, where he soon realizes how the traffic of marijuana represent an essential business. With a handful of friends he manages to create a perfect and innovative traffic mechanism that is supplied directly to the Mexican source. Arrested after one blown of his mother after moving a huge amount of unsuccessful weed, George ends up behind bars.

Here, the meeting that will change his life forever. Diego Delgado (Jordi Mollà) is a man from the cartel of Medellinand the money you can make with it cocaine dwarf the figures George guaranteed by marijuana. The die is now cast. George Jung will become “Boston George”, the preferred channel for Mexican narcos to submerge the entire USA in white dust: a vertical take-off with an inevitable expiry, which will take him to the highest level and will entail an even more painful fall.

“Blow”: Ted Demme’s big chance

ANDdward “Ted” Demme, who died of a heart attack in 2002 just a year after the end of shooting Blow, was the grandson of the much more famous and talented Johnatan, the director of “The Silence of the Lambs” and “Philadelphia”. Formed in the music video and television production circuit, he comes to the big break when Nick Cassavetes And David McKenna decide to adapt Bruce Porter’s biographical novel “Blow: how a small town boy made $ 100 million with the Medellín cocaine cartel and lost it all for the big screen” centered on the figure of George Jung.

Demme has already haunted gangster movie circles with 1998’s “Snitch”, a small, negligible and soon forgotten production. But with “Blow” the prospects are quite different: the biography of a character larger than life, a human parable that touches the highest peaks and the most infamous slums of existence, a budget up to it, the possibility of adding a piece of the puzzle right in an as yet uncovered corner of the geography of US crime. And an actor like Johnny Depp at your service. The interpretative flattening that will soon become Depp’s hallmark following the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise (2003) is around the corner but still not visible, and good Johnny is a credible and multifaceted George Jung , as cool and magnetic in his up phase as painful and vulnerable in his frequent existential downs.

“Blow”: the gangster movie is not a gala dinner

The real problem with “Blow” is that Ted Demme isn’t Martin Scorsese and the screenwriters are more tied to an illustrative and didactic writing than to play between the folds of reality, its contradictions and its infinite number of possible interpretations. The human and criminal existence of George Jung, so full of pivotal events representative of an entire era, in the little more than two hours of the film becomes a succession of huge moments skimpy side by side. A more formal than substantial crescendo that lacks true dramaturgy to act as a backbone.

It is no coincidence that “Blow” works better in the first part, when the narration of events takes longer to develop and unwind, much worse when the dish becomes too rich. The paternity never honored, the amou fou for the narcos Mirtha (an aristocrat and cannibal Penelope Cruz), the Escobarian narcos mythology, the foundation of the wholesale cocaine market in the US. Too much meat in the fire for any of the ingredients to be cooked and served with the dose of dramaturgical and narrative baggage it deserves. It thus becomes a roundup of exceptional events that it knows more than mythic revival and a little fashionable than a tragic human and criminal epic. Perfect for two hours of light entertainment with a high rate of soulless epic, definitely less for those hoping to find a new missing piece of that puzzle above.

Andrea Avvenengo

