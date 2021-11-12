Johnny Depp for the colleague should go back to being Jack Sparrow

The choice of the production to exclude continues to raise controversy Johnny Depp from the production of the sequels to Pirates of the Caribbean. His companion in adventure, Kevin McNally, has expressed himself in his favor. The actor, present in all the episodes of the saga, described the years lived alongside Depp in an interview with theExpress.uk.

Kevin McNally talks about Johnny Depp: “Witty and fun“

It has now been 18 years since the first Pirates of the Caribbean debuted in theaters with Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow. The interpretation earned the star money an Oscar nomination for the iconic role. He has since returned to the set for four sequels along with his co-star Kevin McNally, who plays the first officer in the saga Mr Gibbs. Having worked alongside Depp for nearly two decades, McNally wanted to talk about his colleague by shooting an arrow in his favor. Speaking during an interview withExpress.co.uk, he has declared: “We weren’t quite friends, but I found him professional, witty, funny and full of humor“.

For the colleague “there are no impediments”Upon the return of Jack Sparrow

The actor who plays Mr. Gibbs stated that Johnny Depp it helped him feel comfortable on the Disney set right away. In fact, during the interview, he declared: “It made the days interesting, particularly in the early films, when we spent so much time at sea it was company. And I like the relationship we have built together. A very pleasant experience“. But his work has fallen into the shadow of his libel suit, which is unraveling within the courts of the United Kingdom. So its future like Captain Jack Sparrow he is rather uncertain and increasingly insistent voices spoke of his exclusion from the sequels to the saga. Also in this regard, McNally sided with his colleague stating: “I’ve never seen a hint of Johnny’s dark side. I see a great humanitarian side and a beautiful human being. I see no impediment for him to return to playing Jack Sparrow“.

