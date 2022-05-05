“Johnny Depp forced Amber Heard to have sex”: clinical psychologist

Johnny Depp’s libel trial against Amber Heard continues and, for the first time, a witness for the actress took the stand. It is about the clinical and forensic psychologist Dawn Hughes, who assures that Heard suffers from post-traumatic stress as a result of Depp’s violent actions towards her.

According to her statement, Heard told her several times during their relationship about Depp’s abuse, from forcing her to have sex to inserting objects into her vagina without her consent.

In the description of the facts, the doctor was explicit regarding the alleged violence. “He forced her to perform oral sex on him when he was upset. These were not moments of love, these were moments of dominance,” Hughes testified.

Furthermore, according to what the psychologist said, these were not isolated moments. Heard would have suffered from constant sexual abuse by the actor. “If he couldn’t do it, he would get upset with her and blame her.”

According to what the psychologist raises, Depp was a deeply jealous person who controlled various aspects of the actress’s life. According to the experiences that the actress told her doctor, Depp did not let her wear her clothes, which in her opinion were “very revealing.”

Also, according to the testimony, Depp would get upset if the actress talked to men or women who he felt were flirting with him and even told him what roles he could or could not audition for.

The psychologist, who is an expert in domestic violence, commented that it can be very difficult for women who are in abusive relationships to simply leave them: “It is a vicious circle of trying to understand how you can be with that person who hurts you but at the same time time you love”.

She further added: “The most dangerous time for a woman in an abusive relationship is when she is leaving, that is when she is most likely to be killed. Staying keeps her safe.”

In the trial it has already become clear that Heard has exercised physical and verbal violence towards Depp, as an audio of her accepting it reveals it.

On this, the doctor commented that there are differences in violence when a small person attacks a larger person, because, according to her, the violence that Depp exerted on Heard was “intimidating and threatening to her well-being”, while on the contrary it was not. affected the actor in the same way, adding: “That’s just physics, it’s just proportional force.”

After a forensic examination and an interview of about 22 hours with Heard, the psychologist concluded that her story is consistent with what is known about intimate partner violence and that the actress suffered abuse marked by physical, psychological and sexual violence. , for which he diagnosed her with post-traumatic stress.

The trial has been public and several Internet users have chosen their side. Until the time of Depp’s statements, the vast majority supported the actor and believed in his innocence. However, text messages revealed in the middle of the trial between Depp and his friends have shown that he did have violent thoughts such as “burning” and “raping” Heard.