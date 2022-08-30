Johnny Depp, from TikTok and Dior to MTV: what he is doing to clean up his image after battle against Amber Heard | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

After the intense legal battle between Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heardthe actor has tried to recover his life little by little, something that could be said to have been lost when his then-wife wrote, in 2018, an article for The Washington Post, in which he defined himself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”and although he did not name his partner, everyone understood that it was him.

Although the trial, which began in April 2022, ended two months later in favor of the protagonist of “The Young Scissorhands”, who was to receive US$15 million in damages and he would have to pay US$2 million to the “Aquaman” co-star over countersuit; the truth is that the verdict meant for the 59-year-old Hollywood star “return to life.”

Amber Heard was found guilty of the crime of defamation and has been forced to pay compensation of more than 10 million dollars to Johnny Depp (Photo: AFP)

WASTE NO TIME AND TAKE BACK YOUR LIFE

Thus, in less than a week after the judge’s decision was known, the actor from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga created his TikTok account, which quickly added millions of followers. Not only that, because he was by the side of British guitarist Jeff Beck when the latter announced the release of an album together. Added to this is his participation in a film directed by Al Pacino.

This is not all, as Depp will continue to be the face of Dior, specifically his Sauvage cologne. As is known, this brand that did not leave him and supported him from the beginning of his trial, for this reason he has maintained his contract with him since 2015 and now they have renewed again. But he wants more and he couldn’t think of a better idea than to do it in a mega event.

Johnny Depp arrives at the world premiere of Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” in Shanghai on May 11, 2017 (Photo: Johannes Eisele / AFP)

JOHNNY DEPP BECAME AN ASTRONAUT

His presence was given during the award ceremony of the MTV Video Music Awards 2022, but not as one of the artists or attendees, but rather he tried to attract as much attention as he could. How? He, well, he appeared like an astronaut floating on the stage, before the attentive gaze of the guests.

“I just want to tell you that I am available for birthdays, parties, marriages or whatever you need (…). You know what? The truth is that I need to work”said the actor born on June 9, 1963 in Owensboro, Kentucky.

Johnny Depp “turned” into an astronaut (Photo: MTV)

Obviously, the actor was not the one who was floating, but his face was projected on the space navigator to make it look real and his voice is a pre-recorded audio. As is known, the statuette given to the winners of the MTV MVA is often called “Man of the Moon” because he has the shape of an astronaut on this satellite, an icon of the early years of the channel.

In this way, Johnny Depp made a brief cameo at the MTV Video Music Awards as Moonperson, the mascot of the VMAs.