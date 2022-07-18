Johnny Depp fulfills what Amber Heard could not, and makes donations to different institutions

LAfter the trial, the ways of Amber Heard Y Johnny Depp They have taken completely opposite directions, since while she stubbornly seeks an appeal, he has been normal, with plans for an upcoming movie and an album to release alongside his friend. jeff beck.

As if that were not enough, the actor has made various donations to charities and hospitals around the world amounting to approximately 800 thousand dollars, product of the profits from the sale of his collection of NFT’s that he posted on the internet during the defamation trial.

In the social networks of Depp be informed of the amount and the organizations that are going to receive the money.

Depp donate to institutions with which Heard did not comply

Several of the institutions to which the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean support, are the same ones that heard promised to dole out $7 million after trial.

Among the institutions is a children’s hospital in Los Angeles.

The money from the donations was revealed during the trial since the actress did not deliver the money as promised, after the affair between Amber Heard Y Elon Muskwhich had promised to pay that amount.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)for its acronym in English), is one of the several organizations that Heard had promised to help after winning the divorce trial with Depp, in 2016.

Heard must raise $10 million to pay Depp compensation

Now heard must face the more than 10 million dollars he owes to Depp after the trial, and her representatives have said that she raises several possibilities to raise the money, including the creation of a new book in which to reveal everything that happened in the trial.