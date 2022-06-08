Johnny Depp gets rid of the last memory he had of Amber Heard

Johnny Depp He did not hesitate to start dissolving, once the legal process that culminated in his controversial divorce from Amber Heard, of the five interconnected penthouses he owned in the imposing Eastern Columbia tower in the city of Los Angeles.

To do this, the actor from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ separated the flats and started selling them individually from 2016, receiving in exchange a total of $12.78 million dollars for four of the houses. Nevertheless, the last of the buildings, the one that supposedly served as a central space for the couple’s coexistence During his short year of marriage, he could not go on the market until now, as has transpired.

The property is priced at more than one million dollars ($1,765,000) and is made up of two floors. The apartment has a single bedroom and two bathrooms, in addition to endless luxuries and comforts spread over its 165 square meters.

It must be remembered that the comings and goings of the marriage in those five attics, without forgetting other elements of their toxic marital dynamic, frequently appeared in the sordid testimonies offered by the two actors during their media trial for defamation.

The jury’s verdict granted a partial victory to the Hollywood star, so Judge Penney Azcarate forced his ex-wife to pay him $10 million dollars in compensation, and another five in relation to punitive damages. However, that sum was reduced to $350,000 due to the limits imposed by Virginia state legislation in this type of case.

For her part, Amber will receive two million from her former husband as compensation for the defamation exercise deployed against her.

