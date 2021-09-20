Johnny Depp, guest in Rome for “Alice nella città”

Johnny Depp was invited as guest to Alice in the city. The autonomous section of the Rome Film Fest, scheduled for October 14 to 24, asked Depp to present Puffins, animated web-series to which the actor has lent his voice and his own characteristics.

Puffins, from Johnny Puff, the puffin protagonist of the two hundred and fifty episodes, is the story of an underwater community, capable of talking to children about urgent topics: global pollution, the importance of environmental protection, topical issues told through sometimes comical vicissitudes of a puffin with the face and voice of Johnny Depp.

«This is the actor’s first participation in a short-content product, a new and avant-garde project. We are proud that a figure of the caliber of Johnny Depp believed in our project and is actively part of it, sharing ideas and creative ideas with the production that will certainly add value to PuffinsSaid Andrea Iervolino, producer, with Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment, of the show.

