Johnny Depp guest of Alice in the City with the Puffins

Johnny Depp will be a guest in the XIX edition of Alice in the City, the autonomous and parallel section of the Rome Film Festival, dedicated to the beginnings, talent and new generations directed by Fabia Bettini and Gianluca Giannelli, scheduled from 14 to 24 October 2021 in two exceptional locations: theAuditorium Parco della Musica and, from this year for the duration of the event, also theConciliation Auditorium.

Johnny Depp will arrive in the capital to present Puffins, the web-series animated produced by Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment e spin off of the animated film Arctic – A glacial adventure. One of a kind, the series consists of 250 episodes made in mobile-short content format, lasting five minutes each, in which the actor participated by lending his voice and his facial features to the protagonist puffin: Johnny Puff.

Puffins: the animated web series with Johnny Depp is coming

The series centers on the adventures lived by Johnny and his group of friendly friends, Tic and Tac, Didi and Pie, who live with their tribe of Puffin in the great and technological Otto’s Lair, walrus, skilled engineer and collector.

Many missions but also events related to daily life, within which you will be able to talk to the children of some important issues such as pollution and environmental protection. Dissemination and awareness will therefore be the double purpose of the series that will entertain the very young audience by amusing them thanks to a succession of hilarious gags.

Loved by the Alice nella Città audience, who have been asking to meet him for years, Johnny Depp will also be in Rome for a tribute linked to the characters he played and who have managed to enter the imagination of several generations, making him one of the most loved actors ever since Edward scissor hands to The Chocolate Factory, passing through the film series Pirates of the Caribbean it’s still Alice in Wonderland, Alice through the looking glass And Neverland – A dream for life.

Johnny Depp attacks Hollywood: “They are trying to boycott me

As the manufacturer explains Andrea Iervolino, president of ILBE, “This is the actor’s first participation in a short-content product, a new and avant-garde project. We are proud that a figure of the caliber of Johnny Depp believed in our project and is actively part of it, sharing ideas and creative ideas with the production that will certainly add value to the Puffins “.

The Directors of Alice nella Città, Fabia Bettini and Gianluca Giannelli, they comment: “There are actors who are inextricably linked to some of the characters they have played in their career and vice versa: Edward Scissorhands, Jack Sparrow, Willy Wonka, have lived such epic adventures thanks also to the charisma of Johnny Depp. Actors like him have given body and soul to characters who have entered the public imagination of several generations and for this reason, despite the passing of time, they remain among the most loved and iconic of all time “.