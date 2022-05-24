Entertainment

Johnny Depp has a fit of laughter after asking a Disney executive about alpacas | Tina Newman, Amber Heard | Cinema and series

Photo of James James3 mins ago
0 7 3 minutes read

The trial for defamation that brings together Johnny Depp Y Amber heard continues to reveal secrets and important moments of the couple. Among the statements that stand out, we have Mera’s interpreter saying that she managed to record her scenes for “Aquaman 2″ despite the fact that Warner no longer wanted her in the project. For his part, the actor said that when the controversy hit a few years ago, he was immediately fired from “Pirates of the Caribbean 6” and that Disney did not inform him of his departure, it was the press.

Source link

Photo of James James3 mins ago
0 7 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Bare photo requests: Barely of legal age, Charli D’Amelio suffers sexual harassment on the Net

4 mins ago

Princess Diana’s ‘priceless’ wedding tiara to go on display for first time in decades

15 mins ago

The Moulin Rouge is open for you to stay

26 mins ago

Will Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles be parents? Some fans believe it, but photos contradict the rumor

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button