Johnny Depp has a fit of laughter after asking a Disney executive about alpacas | Tina Newman, Amber Heard | Cinema and series

The trial for defamation that brings together Johnny Depp Y Amber heard continues to reveal secrets and important moments of the couple. Among the statements that stand out, we have Mera’s interpreter saying that she managed to record her scenes for “Aquaman 2″ despite the fact that Warner no longer wanted her in the project. For his part, the actor said that when the controversy hit a few years ago, he was immediately fired from “Pirates of the Caribbean 6” and that Disney did not inform him of his departure, it was the press.

With this in mind, he declared that he felt betrayed by Disney and by the people with whom he worked. In this way, Tub Newman, a company executive, was called as a witness. However, beyond the reasons for which she was contacted, there was a moment that sparked ridicule from Depp.

Specifically, according to the Entertainment Weekly portal, the popular Jack Sparrow had previously agreed that his participation in “Pirates of the Caribbean 6″ It would not materialize in any way, even if the House of Mouse offered him “300 million dollars and 1 million alpacas”.

Now, these camelids returned to the conversation. Elaine Bredehoftone of Heard’s lawyers, asked Newman about a potential collaboration with Depp to bring him back to life as Captain Sparrow.

To this, the executive reported that she did not know if there was contact with the actor. In her turn, Bredehoft He said, “Does Disney know that Mr. Depp has sworn under oath that he would not accept another role in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise for $300 million and 1 million alpacas?”

Newman was uncomfortable and answered in the negative, prompting the attorney to rephrase her question hypothetically, mentioning whether the studio would consider “paying Mr. Depp more than $300 million and provide him with more than 1 million alpacas in order to obtain his services for any future ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ role”.

Immediately afterwards, Johnny could not remain serious and had a fit of laughter in full court, as shown in the video presented above.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are in court in the United States for a defamation lawsuit against the actress. Photo: Disney/EFE

Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard case enters its final week

This Monday, May 22, will begin the final week that the defense and the prosecution will have for the presentation of evidence in the defamation case that brings together Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in the United States. From what has been announced, Monday May 30 will be the day we will know the result of this trial.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard at the libel trial. Photo: AFP

Amber Heard Confirms Warner Bros. Released Her Contract

During her recent interventions in the trial, the actress mentioned that she was allowed to shoot scenes for “the lost kingdom”, although these were for a cut version of her character Mera.

“ I was released from my contract. And, I fought to stay in it (the movie) , and they kept me in it; I just don’t know how far I am, actually, from the final cut, ”she expressed.

“Aquaman 2” would present the son of Arthur Curry and Mera, for which the participation of Amber Heard would be relegated to a subplot. Photo: Composite/Broadcast/Warner Bros.

Fans propose Johnny Depp’s daughter as Mera

Fans of Johnny Depp opened the debate on Twitter after proposing to Warner Bros. Pictures that they consider Depp’s daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, in the role of Mera for future DCEU projects.

Fans ask for Johnny Depp’s daughter to replace Mera for “Aquaman 2”. Photo: Twitter capture

Emilia Clark as Amber Heard’s replacement in “Aquaman”

Forbes magazine revealed that Heard will be replaced by Emilia Clarke, one of the actresses that fans have been asking to be a part of the film. “Her great role as her in ‘Game of Thrones’ catapulted her to fame as she played Sarah Connor in ‘Terminator Genesis,’ Qi’ra in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story.’ Her supporters started a signature drive in 2020 through change.org to make it happen.

Amber Heard is losing the sympathy of the fans. Now a group wants Emilia Clarke as the lead – Source: Composition / Warner Bros.

Amber Heard’s testimony was not a copy of the film

According to information from EFE, Amber did not copy any fragment of said film and this is demonstrated by the (public access) recordings of the trial.in which it is seen that at no time does he mention the phrases attributed to him.

In addition, the image that went viral shows that the lines are from Hard’s opening statement, which is false, since it was given by his lawyer.