Johnny Depp has called in another famous actor in the case against Amber Heard

The date of the libel trial filed by is approaching Johnny Depp towards his ex-wife Amber Heard: on April 11, 2022, the actor will try to prove that the article in the Washington Post published by the woman has seriously damaged her reputation and that therefore the 50 million dollars compensation required. To make it through, it is now reported that Depp is ready to bring in another celebrity.

The story is complex and has been going on for some years now: after losing the case against the British newspaper The Sun who had defined it as a “beater of wives“, The former star of Fantastic Beasts sued Amber Heard: his article in which he defined himself as a victim of sexual violence, while not naming him directly, according to Depp is clearly referring to him. A few months ago a judge denied the cancellation of the trial requested by Heard’s lawyers and therefore the matter will end up in court.

Here he will be called to give a deposition James Franco, according to what is learned. The news is reported by Page Six: it seems that Johnny Depp’s lawyers want to sue the actor – himself at the center of numerous sex scandals and other recently “canceled” Hollywood personalities – in relation to his alleged abuses against his ex-wife.

The reasons are two: the lawyers on the one hand want Franco to testify about the alleged romantic relationship with Heard, when the actress was still with the star of Pirates of the Caribbean. On the other hand, her testimony would be central to the issue of the bruises and injuries that Heard reported in May 2016. There is in fact a video of the surveillance cameras showing James Franco and Amber Heard get together in the elevator that leads to the famous attic, the day after Depp’s alleged brutal attack on the woman.

What we want to understand from Franco, therefore, is whether or not he saw bruises on the actress’s face at the time. In his statement for the pending lawsuit, Depp indeed stated that the “is entered the courtroom to obtain a restraining order with a fake bruise that witnesses and surveillance footage show he had no day in the previous week“.

In the process of April 2022, the deposition of a currently controversial character such as James Franco could constitute a fundamental step for one or the other party.

