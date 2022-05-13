“Johnny Depp has nothing to do with anything I’ve ever experienced,” says Jennifer Grey.

Jennifer Gray states that “does not recognize” Johnny Deppwhen asked about the media trial that befalls the actor with his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel.

the interpreter in Dirty Dancing wanted to give her opinion of what her ex-partner was during the 1990s. She stated that she did not understand anything of what is happening in Fairfax, Virginia, nor about the images shown when she was asked about the publication of her memoirs Out of the Corner.

“I don’t even know how to do it. I don’t even know how to get CourtTV. I don’t even know where it would be. But from clips or things I’ve come across, I don’t recognize the person,” Gray confessed on this issue in The Tamron Hall Show.

And he continued with his opinion on the litigation: “It has nothing to do with anything I’ve experienced, and it makes me sad. I don’t understand what’s happening, and I just want everyone to be okay.”

The daughter of the former Oscar winner Joel Gray She does not seem to identify with the man with whom she had a courtship between 1993 and 1994. With Johnny Depp maintained a relationship between 1993 and 1994.

Now, the famous trial remains suspended for several weeks. The litigation will resume next May 16 pending a possible new appearance of Johnny Depp. The winner of a Golden Globe will be questioned by Heard’s defense.

Other key witnesses in the case, such as Kate Moss or Ellen Barkin act in defense of each of the two parties. The weeks go by and each time the resolution of the process is closer.