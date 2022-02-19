Johnny Depp hires Kathleen Zellner for his legal battle against Amber Heard

Since 2019, a long and tireless legal battle began between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard that seems to have no end. This situation, which includes various lawsuits by both parties (between domestic violence and defamation), has earned them to consider it one of the most scandalous couples in Hollywood.

To defend himself, the actor Pirates of the Caribbean He managed to ally himself with a person who could be key in his defense and resolve the lawsuit for 50 million dollars that he filed against the also actress for defamation.

According Page Sixthe prominent lawyer Making A Murderer, kathleen zellner, has joined Depp’s legal teamwhere he will team up with the jurists adam waldman and benjamin chew to resolve the lawsuit filed in the United States against Amber Heard.

Zellner is a renowned lawyer, who throughout her career has won practically all the cases she has handled. These have something in common: they are unfair convictions, for unfounded accusations.

What led Johnny Depp to hire Kathleen Zellner?

Previously, the actor fantastic animals he had brought a libel suit in London against a newspaper columnist who called him a ‘wife beater’, which he lost, as well as permission to appeal a ruling.

On the other hand, in the American demand got them to give you a permit with which you will have access to the interpreter’s phone to prove that the images presented are false.

The argument given is that they were edited and modified to harm to the actor of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, get a restraining order and, later, use this in his favor to reach an agreement in his divorce, which would have a value of seven million dollars, according to what was published by the magazine Whose.

Kathleen Zellner confirmed to be in the legal team of Johnny Depp

Zellner herself confirmed a few days ago that she has joined Depp’s legal team for his US battle against Heard. In an exclusive statement to Page Sixthe lawyer said: “I have spent the last 30 years defending people who have been falsely accused of wrongdoing.”

“I am pleased to add Johnny Depp to that list and join his dream team.who shares this opinion and has defended his person so effectively”, specified the jurist.