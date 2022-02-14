Johnny Depp Hires “Making a Murderer” Lawyer in Case Against Amber Heard | Cinema

has decided to hire the famous lawyer Kathleen Zellner for the next phase of his legal battle against his ex-wifeafter losing the English trial against the Sun.

Kathleen Zellner starred in the second part of the Netflix docuseries “Making A Murderer“, Took the field to defend Steven Avery and thus prove that he had been wrongly accused.

Zellner confirmed that she joined Depp’s team for the American lawsuit against Amber Heardas stated to Page Six:

I have spent the past 30 years defending individuals wrongly accused of wrongdoing. I am ready to add Johnny Depp to that list and join the team that is of the same opinion and has been fighting for him for a long time.

In November 2020, we recall, Depp’s lawyers had asked for an appeal after the result of the English trial and Judge Nicol himself had rejected it, ordering the plaintiff to pay the Sun compensation of 628 thousand pounds. In March 2021, Depp’s lawyers had filed a formal appeal request with the Court of Appeals, explaining why there was the basis for returning to court for a retrial: the request had been rejected.

In August 2021, the cards on the table changed a bit as Depp got the green light to proceed with the libel suit in America. Amber Heard had asked the court to dismiss the case, but the judge Penney Azcarate of Fairfax County, Virginia rejected the request after the plaintiff was allowed to verify whether his ex-wife had actually donated a portion of the $ 7 million divorce earned to ACLU to charity, as she announced she would done.

In April 2022, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will be protagonists of the libel trial in Virginia. The plaintiff is suing his ex-wife to the tune of 50 million dollars for an article published on Washington Post It is entitled “Amber Heard: I’ve talked about sexual assault and dealt with the wrath of our culture. We need a change“.

Source: Pagesix