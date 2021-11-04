Johnny Depp, Hollywood is vacation spot, I don’t care – Culture & Entertainment

Hollywood “is a vacation spot, I don’t care. There is a great lack of awareness there, but I want to work on films with people who have something to say.” Johnny Depp says this at the Rome Film Festival, where he arrived to talk about the animated web series, dedicated to children, Puffins (in which he gives the voice and is the model for one of the feathered protagonists, Johnny Puff), presented in the Alice’s ambit in the city.

A tiring arrival, that of the star, with almost an hour and a half late on the red carpet and departure, with a two-hour postponement of the first event of which he was the protagonist of the day. The second is the masterclass scheduled at 7pm at the Conciliazione Auditorium, already sold out for days.

The series (spinoff of the animated film Artic) by Iervolino and Lady Bacardi Entertainment, of which an episode was presented “is already a great success, with sales in 90 countries” explains Andrea Iervolino – 160 artists worked on it, all Italian, with 42.6% of women. “Depp took Johnny Puff’s work very seriously: in addition to reading various books by ethologist Desmond Morris, he did” research on sounds that make babies react, and for my character I invented a new language. “Among the topics of the brief conversation with the moderator Federico Pontiggia and the journalists (who were asked to ask only questions related to the cinema, ed) also the appeal of Depp on the public, who also in the auditorium from the first In the morning, a large number of people lined up along the barriers and in the auditorium to wait for him: “My daily work for the actor that I was, gave me the opportunity to face various challenges for the characters, generally welcomed with great and joy, “Sweeney interpreter Todd explains.

“As a child – he says – I watched the silent films of Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin, geniuses and masters of their art, from whom I learned how difficult it was to express oneself without having the words to help you. It’s easy to say I love you, but it’s more complex express it with your eyes “. An interpretative richness that he also donated to one of his symbolic roles, Captain Jack Sparrow of the Pirates of the Caribbean saga for which one of the great sources of inspiration were also cartoons like Bugs Bunny (“I watched them then with my daughter three years “). “I must admit that one of the main reasons why I accepted the part was to ‘infiltrate’ the enemy camp (of the majors, ed) and in fact they were not happy at all at the beginning of my work”. Today it continues “on my way as I always have”. Depp says he is “grateful to be away from the (Hollywood) machine that spits jokes, structured formulas, stereotypes, Making films for me now is not about working with the great director or the great actor” but “I want to help people who start stories from simple elements. I am more interested in helping a 16-year-old author to express himself, to find his own voice, even by shooting a film with a mobile phone “. A goal, “which is not possible in Hollywood”.

To anyone who asks him which one you consider his greatest success, he answers confidently. “My children”. A bond to which an anecdote is also dedicated, introduced by Iervolino, about the actor’s eldest daughter, Lily Rose, who told her parents when she was five that she didn’t feel beautiful because she didn’t look like a Barbie. The girl’s mother, Vanessa Paradis, took her out to dinner, to show her that real women don’t look like dolls: of Barbie “we haven’t found a single one”, smiles Depp, who has been back from a divorce from Amber Heard with long aftermath judicial.

From a professional point of view, however, “I belong to the school of thought that an actor should never be satisfied with what he does, because when you are, you no longer want to push yourself forward”. (HANDLE).