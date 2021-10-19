Johnny Depp: Hollywood? No thanks. I prefer to work with those who have something to say

Everyone’s crazy about Johnny.

No matter what the tabloid papers write about him and his turbulent divorce with colleague Amber Heard, no matter if Disney wipes him from the world’s most beloved pirate saga, fans don’t succumb to a Johnny Depp narrative. violent and abusive, and they love him so much that they lock him in the hotel where he is staying for three hours. At the exit, signs of support and solidarity await him for his legal battle against his ex-wife. After passing a flattering crowd, the now anti-star Depp manages to reach the red carpet of the film Alice nella città, the autonomous and parallel section of the Rome Film Festival dedicated to the beginnings, the new generations and talent, directed by Fabia Bettini and Gianluca Giannelli.

“Puffins “: an independent made in Italy project.

The actor landed in the Eternal City to present ‘Puffins’, the animated web-series born as a spin-off of the successful film ‘Arctic – A glacial adventure’ to which he lent his voice to the pirate bird Johnny Puffins. An Italian project with an international flair, produced by Ilbe by Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi. “Johnny invented a new language to animate this character and he had a lot of fun- said Iervolino- The project was carried out with a high-risk budget for an independent market. One hundred and sixty Italian artists, 46.2% women and over ninety countries around the world involved in distribution.

“We make ‘made in Italy’ and sell it all over the world,” added Lady Bacardi.

The father-star who wants to help young people accept themselves as they are.

Many of his films are now a cult, but for Johnny his biggest success is his two children, Lily-Rose and Jack. And it is thanks to his loving experience as a father that Depp chose to participate in this project, recalling a childhood anecdote of his daughter and how she felt ugly because she did not look like a Barbie. In fact, Johnny declares that he wants to engage in projects that make young people, now exposed to increasingly unrealistic aesthetic standards due to social networks, understand how important it is to accept oneself and that there is no perfect model of reference, just look around to understand how much diversity there is in the world and how much it is possible to find beauty in many different forms.

At the press conference he also declared his interest in the new challenge that the film proposed to him: “I grew up with black and white films, at the age of 5 or 6 I saw Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton. The challenge of silent cinema was to express feelings without the voice. While working on ‘Puffins’ I thought about what could entertain children through the voice. With this project – he continued – I wanted to do something extravagant, I reread books by zoologist Desmond Morris, I did a lot of research to understand what were the reactions of children to certain sounds or strange faces. I thought it would be nice to invent a new language. The producers had the patience to wait for me ”.

Johnny Depp after Amber Heard also divorces Hollywood.

Its past belongs to Hollywood, but its future seems to open up to new horizons. Johnny Depp now declares himself bored by the Hollywood money machine that he regards as ‘a vacation spot’. Depp would in fact prefer to direct his career towards an independent cinema so much to declare: “I’d like to work with people who have something to say, even a film shot by a 15-year-old with a cell phone”. Hollywood glitz no longer seems to be on the star’s priority list, but titles such as “Edward Scissorhands”, “The Chocolate Factory” and the Disney saga “Pirates of the Caribbean” will nevertheless remain indelible in the collective imagination of several generations. To the delight of the most nostalgic Johnny Depp will also be the protagonist of a masterclass at 7pm at the Auditorium Conciliazione to retrace his most beloved characters.

Aurora Mocci