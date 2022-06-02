Johnny Depp: How much is the actor’s fortune at 58 years of age?

A few years ago, before facing various problems in his private life, Johnny Depp was considered one of the most popular actors in Hollywood that allowed him to get millionaire contracts from the most important producers in the film industry.

How much is Johnny Depp’s fortune?

Until approximately 2016, the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ had an impressive fortune, since his net worth amounted to 650 million dollars, a figure that was made up of his salary, campaigns and sponsorship contracts with important firms.

However, the 58-year-old actor lost more than half of his fortune as a result of his eccentric lifestyle and some legal problems, in addition to his separation from Vanessa Paradis, mother of his children Lily-Rose Melody and Jack, which also represented a strong economic blow.

How did Amber Heard’s accusations against you affect?

After the accusations made by Amber Heard against him, Johnny Depp lost important roles that also meant significant economic losses.

Despite his legal and even personal conflicts, the actor still has a large estate, which amounts to just over 150 million dollars, according to the specialized portal Celebrity Net Worth and after the resolution in his favor, it is expected to re-sign important contracts.

