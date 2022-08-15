Johnny Depp: how much is the fortune of Amber Heard’s ex-partner | net worth | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

A few months ago, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp staged a media legal disputeafter the actor accused his ex-wife of having defamed him, as she denounced him for alleged domestic violence.

After several sessions in the Court of Virginia, where the former “Pirates of the Caribbean” was defended by Camille Vasquez and counted on kate moss testimonialthe actor would manage to impose himself on his ex-partner, who will have to pay civil compensation.

Although it was rumored that Amber Heard would be evaluating declaring bankruptcy to reduce its sanction, the truth is that the actress who plays Mera in “Aquaman” she was forced to sell her mansion in the desert in order to complete the payment to her ex-husband.

Johnny Depp was defended by Camille Vásquez in his trial against Amber Heard (Photo: Nora Cifuentes / EFE)

THE FORTUNE OF JOHNNY DEPP

The actor is one of the oldest and most experienced in Hollywood, taking his first steps in “Nightmare in Elm street” and rising to fame with the series “21 Jump Street”, so he has had the opportunity to amass a great fortune.

Similarly, Depp has been nominated for the Oscar and BAFTA Awardsin addition to taking distinctions in the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild, so his reputation makes him a “heavyweight” in productions.

According to “The Management Group”, the firm that represented the actor, he accumulated more than $650 million between 1999 and 2016, the years they worked together.

In “21 Jump Street” Johnny Depp acted as part of a team of young-looking detectives who infiltrated schools to fight crime. (Photo: Fox)

Pirates of the Caribbean

It was his masterful performance in “Pirates of the Caribbean” that Depp would increase his fee, because after the first tape, “The Curse of the Black Pearl”, would charge 20 million per film. To this is added that he received advances of 20% and other payments per image, for which each sequel to the franchise gave him an additional 40 million dollars.

Alice in Wonderland

Outside the Disney saga, Depp got another 55 million dollars thanks to his alliance with Tim Burton in “Alice in Wonderland”, a film that raised almost a billion in profits.

That same year, the actor was included in the 46th position of highest paid celebrities of 2016, according to Forbes.

Johnny Depp played Captain Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean” (Photo: Disney)

Sauvage by Dior

The actor’s next step would be his alliance with Dior, with which he received between three and five million dollars for image concept.

Following his victory in the trial against Amber Heard, Insider reported that the brand has once again endorsed Depp, signing “a seven-figure contract.”

fantastic animals

The controversy over his trial of the British newspaper The Sunwhich in 2018 called him a “wife beater” meant that Warner decided to expel the actor from the saga of “fantastic animals”, but paying him 16 million dollars, because he appeared in a scene.

Though Mads Mikkelsen took on the role of Grindelwald in the installment, Depp received a large payment for his small appearance.