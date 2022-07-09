Johnny Depp humiliates Amber Heard and donates money to the hospital that she had promised to donate and never did

“And this, ladies and gentlemen, is philanthropy. And the difference between a broken promise and a direct donation. Promises usually have a fulfillment schedule. And a signed commitment vehicle. I’m sure these organizations are very appreciative.”

The iconic and legendary American actor has proceeded to donate a number of proceeds from sales of NFT to the Hospital that his ex-wife had stated that he was going to donate the money he received from his divorce with the actor. And what yet she never did.

Johnny Depp donated proceeds from a sale of NFTs to four charities, including the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, linked to his ex-wife Amber Heard product of some promises by the actress to donate a series of money from the divorce agreement she had with the actor, but she never ended up fulfilling the promise.

On Wednesday (July 6), the platform Never Fear Truth NFT (non-fungible token) of Johnny Depp, announced that he had raised “nearly $800,000 in total donations” which was divided among four organizations that will receive the benefit of the money.

The tweet went on to name the beneficiaries:

Perth Children’s Hospital Foundation (via CAF America), Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity (through CAF America), The Footprint Coalition, [y] Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

In the couple’s recent libel trial, Johnny’s attorney, Camille Vazquez, revealed that Heard had not donated the part of the money she received in her divorce from Johnny Depp, a figure stipulated in 7 million dollars, as she had promised to do in 2016 during the divorce process.

Heard was subjected to intense questioning by Depp’s lawyer in the court of Fairfax,Virginia, when she stated that she had not been able to keep those promises due to the legal expenses incurred by her ex-husband’s lawsuit.

The actress said she used the words “promised” and “donated” interchangeably, and then separately compared making the donations to buying a home through mortgage payments over time.