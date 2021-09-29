Johnny Depp

The actor has stated that he would gladly accept to re-assume the role of the pirate at children’s parties

“I would be willing to do Jack Sparrow at birthday parties just to play him again ”. With a little irony and a lot of nostalgia Johnny Depp he got naked talking about the character he played in the Disney franchise.

A character who, however, is no longer foreseen in the future of “Pirates of the Caribbean”: in the next films of the saga, in fact, Jack Sparrow it will come deleted. Johnny Depp therefore may no longer take on the role of Captain Jack in an official way: this is why he said he was ready to dress them in manner unofficial, such as at children’s birthday parties.

Johnny Depp: “I can travel with Captain Jack in a box”

“I think thePositive aspect to have given birth to a character like Jack Sparrow is the fact that he is a character that Not you never abandons truly. I can go to someone’s house and play Jack Sparrow at a birthday party. I don’t need a Studios to do that, and no one can take that away from me. I can travel with Captain Jack in a box and, when the opportunity arises, I will be able to bring the character out, bringing him in places where there is need from smiles”Said the actor during the San Sebastian Film Festival, on the occasion of the press conference of the Donostia Award, which he was awarded.

And, to those who asked him if he will still play the captain of the Black Pearl, the star said: “I can perform at parties from birthday of the your sons, let’s hope! I don’t need a company to pay me to do it. I can do it myself and no one can take it away from me: this is the most great joy of being Jack Sparrow“.

