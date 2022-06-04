Johnny Depp Imitates Captain Jack Sparrow Leaving Amber Heard’s Trial

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues to be the main topic to follow on social networks. Moving forward each day, this legal battle has given us lots of information about the future Pirates of the Caribbean and has even opened the door for Depp to play Captain Jack Sparrow again, probably his most emblematic character and the one that has penetrated the most in popular culture. Despite the fact that the actor assured that he would not work with Disney again, not even for 300 million dollars, there is still the option that he has a project with Sparrow on the table.

In a recent exit from the trial against Amber Heard, Depp could not resist and imitated the character in a natural way with a group of fans who were waiting for him. to support the artist. He himself said that he was a character that he had studied very well and that he had almost written because he had it very integrated into his DNA; “It’s not like you became that person, but if you know the character as well as I do… It wasn’t what the writers wrote, so they weren’t able to write for it… Once you know the character better than the writers, that’s when you have to be true to him and add your own words,” said the actor.

You will always remember this day as the day you almost captured Captain Jack Sparrow.

Now, that Jack Sparrow farewell moment has been immortalized on networks. In addition to putting on his mythical voice, he also makes that classic farewell gesture by raising his hand to his head. “It’s still out there somewhere. I see him from time to time. appears sometimesDepp replies when asked about Sparrow.

a fan tells johnny depp he will always be captain jack sparrow and he responds with jack’s voice 😭 pic.twitter.com/a8vnzDl4oS mara (@jxnsmanager) May 18, 2022

Johnny Depp is finding support in castmates from the past like Eva Green, who has recently assured that she is convinced that she will be able to clear her name and go back to what it was before. It is possible that after this we will see a rebirth like few we have witnessed in the past, since more and more public is taking the side of the artist.

As to Pirates of the Caribbeanwe know that there are two projects underway: one still unannounced and a reboot (either pirates of the caribbean 6) with margot robbie as the protagonist, an actress who by the way will also star in the Barbie of Greta Gerwing beside Ryan Gosling (who in turn brand new The Gray Man within a few weeks).