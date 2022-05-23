Johnny Depp imitates Jack Sparrow at the exit of the trial against Amber Heard

MADRID, May 23. (CultureLeisure) –

While the court battle Come in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard runs its course, the actor continues to receive support from his fans. The last chapter has taken place in Virginia, where the trial between the ex-partner for slander is substantiated, and in which Depp has given his fans an imitation of one of his most legendary characters, Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean.

for now, Depp will not play Jack Sparrow again in future installments of the saga, of which Disney removed him after allegations of mistreatment of Heard. But the interpreter has returned to imitate the unmistakable voice of the captain in a nod to the followers who are going to show their support at the gates of the trial.

“You will always be our Captain Jack Sparrow!”, a Depp fan is heard screaming in the viral video posted on Twitter as the actor greets fans who have come to meet him. In response to the praise, the star of Disney’s pirate saga imitates the iconic voice of the captain What catapulted him to fame: “He’s still out there somewhere. I see him from time to time. He shows up from time to time.”

a fan tells johnny depp he will always be captain jack sparrow and he responds with jack’s voice 😭 pic.twitter.com/a8vnzDl4oS — Maria (@jxnsmanager) May 18, 2022

Despite the affectionate nod to Pirates of the Caribbean that Depp has made for his fans after the interpreter himself assured in full statement at the trial that if Disney offered him to return to the saga, he would reject it. Conversely, Jerry Bruckheimerfilm producer, not yet close the door for his return. “Not at this time. The future is yet to be decided”he told The Times.

The buccaneer saga, based on an attraction at the Disney parks, began in 2003 with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearlwhat with Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley as a leading trio it was a real box office success. The film directed by Gore Verbinsky began one of the highest-grossing franchises in history that, with its five installments, has raised more than 4,500 million dollars around the world.

Despite these figures, Disney decided to restart the saga and open a new stage with a new film centered on female characters which, in the absence of official confirmation, will be headed by margot robbie.