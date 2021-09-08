Johnny Depp in a nutshell

From debut to cinema in Nightmare to the latest films, passing through his flames and two children, things to know about the Hollywood star.



You’re an actor by trade, you’ve never won an Oscar and maybe it never will. But after all, what do you care if your name is Johnny Depp and you are one of the most loved performers of Hollywood? The June 9 the movie star performs (hold on tight) 58 years old of age. Things to know about him.

The debut in the cinema thanks to Nicholas Cage

Born in Kentucky on June 9, 1963, grows into Florida, where as a teenager he founded the band The Kids. In 1983, in search of a record deal, together with the band he leaves Florida and goes to Los Angeles, but The Kids don’t break through and so gets by as best they can by doing various jobs. The following year he knows Nicolas Cage, friend of his wife (he married for the first time at the age of 20), who sees him as an actor’s face and is the first to encourage him to pursue a career in acting. So he shows up at the audition for horror Nightmare – From the depths of the night, and gets the part. It is his debut in the cinema.

The most famous films

From now on Johnny Depp leaves music to focus on acting: in 1985 he starred in the sexy comedy Promising positions, the only film in which he appears naked.

Platoon

In 1986 he starred in Platoon from Oliver Stone, but it is not thanks to this film that he becomes a star. In fact, fame comes thanks to the role of agent Tom Hanson in the TV series The four of the police (21 Jump Street the original title), which also consecrates it as sex symbol.

Edward scissor hands

In 1990 he began his successful partnership with the director Tim Burton, who wants him as the protagonist of Edward scissor hands, film in which he acts alongside his partner Winona Ryder. In the following years his filmography was enriched with films such as Happy birthday Mr. Grape (1993, with a very young Leonardo Dicaprio), Ed Wood (1994, still directed by Burton), Don Juan De Marco (1995, alongside Marlon Brando), Donnie Brasco (1997, with Al Pacino), Fear and delirium in Las Vegas (1998, box office failure that later became a cult).

Blow

After being directed by Roman Polanski neither The ninth door (1999) and again by Tim Burton The Sleepy Hollow Mystery (1999), in 2001 he starred in Blow, in which he plays drug trafficker George Jung, one of Johnny Depp’s best films.

Pirates of the Caribbean

In 2003 comes one of the most iconic roles of his career, which has become a sort of alter ego: Jack Sparrow, protagonist of four chapters of the film saga Pirates of the Caribbean. In the following years he interprets Neverland (2004), The Chocolate Factory (2005), where he plays Willy Wonka who was Gene Wilder, Sweeney Todd (2007) and Alice in Wonderland (2010), in the part of the Mad Hatter.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

After a cameo in the first chapter of the Harry Potter prequel series, he plays the villain In the second, Fantastic Beasts – The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018). His latest film is Minamata, released in US theaters in February 2021.

The love stories

Johnny Depp had several love stories important, often end up (as is normal given his fame) in the spotlight.

First of all Lori Anne Allison

As mentioned, Johnny Depp gets married for the first time at just 20 years old. The wife’s name? Lori Anne Allison, profession make-up artist, older than six years: she is the one who introduces him to Nicolas Cage (his ex), former actor and nephew of Francis Ford Coppola.

The crush on Jennifer Gray, icon of Dirty Dancing

After the end of his first marriage in 1986, Johnny Depp had more or less long relationships with several colleagues, including Sherilyn Fenn (Audrey Horne of Twin Peaks) And Jennifer Gray, known to the general public for the role of Frances “Baby” Houseman in Dirty Dancing.

From Winona Forever to Wino Forever

In 1989 he begins a relationship with Winona Ryder, which will last until 1993: one of unforgettable famous couples of those years. For her, she gets the word “Winona forever” tattooed on her arm, which she will then transform into “Wino forever“, (” forever drunk “), after the end of their story.

And then comes Kate Moss

After the story with Winona Ryder, from 1994 to 1997 he was with the supermodel English Kate Moss, another beautiful and cursed like him: a relationship that made the fortune of paparazzi and gossip magazines.

The long love story with Vanessa Paradis

In 1998 he began a relationship with the French singer and actress Vanessa Paradis: the longest of his life, which lasted 14 years, without marriage but marked by the birth of two sons.

Johnny vs Hamber Heard

After the end of the story with Vanessa Paradis, Johnny Depp embarks on another one with his colleague Amber Heard, which ends badly. The two get married in 2015, but after 15 months she asks for the divorce accusing her husband of physical violence. He responds by citing her for adultery and defamation, asking for a compensation of 50 million dollars. Controversial story, still evolving in courtrooms.

Children

Here are the things to know about Johnny Depp’s children, born from the long relationship between the Hollywood star and theex partner Vanessa Paradis.

Lily Rose Depp

The couple’s eldest daughter is Lily-Rose Depp, born in Neuilly-sur-Seine on May 27, 1999, who first embarked on the career of model and then also that of actress.

Jack John Christopher Depp III

The second son is called Jack John Christopher Depp III and was born on April 9, 2002: «He was never interested in becoming an actor. But he can draw and play really well! »Said dad Johnny of him. Which it definitely looks like, it must be said. We’ll see…

