Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6: a return for a record salary? – Cinema news

According to The New York Post, Johnny Depp could return to the role of Captain Jack Sparrow in the sixth installment of the saga “Pirates of the Caribbean” with a fabulous contract of 300 million dollars.

The verdict of the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was rendered on May 17. The actress was ordered to pay her ex-husband $15 million in damages for defamation while the comedian was ordered to pay the sum of $2 million in compensatory damages to his ex-wife.

Following this verdict, fans of Pirates of the Caribbean have demanded en masse the return of the interpreter of Jack Sparrow in a 6th film.

As a reminder, after 5 Pirates of the Caribbean films, Disney broke its contract with Johnny Depp just a few days after the publication in the Washington Post (in December 2018) of Amber Heard’s column in which she detailed the abuses she allegedly suffered.

During the trial, the actor said he felt cheated, as he was ready to move on and wrap up Jack Sparrow’s story properly.

“I felt like these characters should be able to say goodbye in due form. There’s a way to end such a big franchise and I think the characters deserved to have a positive ending. I meant to keep going ’til it was time to stopr”.



A return for an exorbitant sum?

New Yo rk Post Johnny Depp’s wish could well be granted and for an exorbitant sum! According to the latest rumors relayed by theJohnny Depp’s wish could well be granted and for an exorbitant sum! The actor could indeed receive more than 300 million dollars to resume his role in the sixth installment of the saga Pirates of the Caribbean but also for a derivative series centered on the life of the Captain of the Black Pearl. This is according to a source at poptopic.

Information to be taken with tweezers, however. Representatives of Johnny Depp and the studio have not, to date, responded to the request for confirmation from the New York Post.

Especially since at the beginning of June, Jerry Bruckheimer, the historical producer of the saga announced: “There is no question of a return [de Johnny Depp] for the moment. However, the future of the saga is still under study, nothing is decided“.

But if Johnny Depp did get $300 million, that would make him the highest-paid actor in the world. In comparison, for Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge, the latter pocketed $90 million (with profit sharing).



Jack Whigham, the star’s manager, said at the trial that before the scandal, Depp should have been paid $22.5 million (without profit sharing) to reprise his role in the sixth film in the lucrative franchise.

An impressive salary gap even if the contract includes a film and a series. To compare, Variety has compiled the list of the highest paid actors of 2021. Daniel Craig is in 1st place in the ranking with 100 million dollars pocketed (streaming compensation included) thanks to the sequels of the film Rian Johnson’s Knives Out.

Dwayne Johnson is in second place with $50 million (streaming compensation included) for the Netflix film Red Notice while Will Smith is on the third step with 40 million received for The Williams Method, which won him an Oscar (and a scandal ).

To find a sum similar to these 300 million dollars, you have to go back to 2018. George Clooney had indeed received 239 million dollars in income.

However, the actor had not shot any film … His income came from his production company Smokehouse, but above all from the sale of his brand of tequila, Casamigosand its advertisements for Nespresso.