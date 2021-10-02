News

Johnny Depp in Rome for Alice nella Città

CINEMA Johnny Depp arrives in Rome as guest of the XIX edition of Alice in the City. The actor will present the animated web-series Puffins. The actor will be the protagonist of a tribute linked to his most famous characters.

Depp cartoon version

Puffins is the spin-off of the animated film Arctic – A glacial adventure. The series consists of 250 episodes made in mobile-short content format, lasting five minutes each, in which the actor participated by lending his voice and his facial features to the puffin hero, Johnny Puff.

The series tells the adventures lived by Johnny and his group of friends, Tic and Tac, Didi and Pie, who live with their tribe of Puffins in the great and technological Otto’s Lair., walrus, skilled engineer and collector. Many missions but also events related to daily life, within which you will be able to talk to children about some important issues such as gender equality, pollution and environmental protection. Dissemination and awareness will therefore be the double purpose of the series without ever forgetting the fun thanks to a succession of hilarious gags.

The tribute to its most famous characters

Much loved by the public of Alice in the City, Johnny Depp will also be in Rome for a tribute linked to the characters he has played and who have managed to enter the imagination of several generations, making him one of the most loved actors ever since Edward scissor hands to The Chocolate Factory, passing through the film series The Pirates of the Caribbean and many others.

Depp and Alice in the City

Alice nella Città is the autonomous and parallel section of the Rome Film Festival, dedicated to the beginnings, talent and new generations directed by Fabia Bettini And Gianluca Giannelli, and will take place from 14 to 24 October in two exceptional locations: the Auditorium Parco della Musica and, from this year, also at the Auditorium della Conciliazione, which already in 2019 had hosted the European premiere of Maleficent – Mistress of Evil in the presence of Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer. “There are actors – they comment Fabia Bettini And Gianluca Giannelli – which are inextricably linked to some of the characters they have played in their career and vice versa: Edward Scissorhands, Jack Sparrow, Willy Wonka, have lived such epic adventures thanks also to the charisma of Johnny Depp. Actors like him have given body and soul to characters who have entered the public imagination of several generations and for this reason, despite the passing of time, they remain among the most loved and iconic of all time ».

