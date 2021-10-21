Johnny Depp in Rome guest of Alice nella Città

Sara Johnny Depp , the super guest of the 19th edition of Alice in the City, the autonomous and parallel section of the Rome Film Festival, dedicated to the beginnings, talent and new generations directed by Fabia Bettini and Gianluca Giannelli, scheduled from 14 to 24 October at the Auditorium Parco della Musica and, from this year for the entire duration of the event, also at the Auditorium della Conciliazione, which already in 2019 had hosted the European premiere of “Maleficent – Lady of Evil” in the presence of Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer.

The actor will arrive in the capital to present “Puffins”, the animated web-series produced by Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment and spin-off of the animated film “Arctic – A glacial adventure”. The only one of its kind, the series consists of 250 episodes made in mobile-short content format, lasting five minutes each, in which the actor participated by lending his voice and his facial features to the starfish: Johnny Puff .

The series centers on the adventures lived by Johnny and his group of friendly friends, Tic and Tac, Didi and Pie, who live with their tribe of Puffin in the great and technological Otto’s Lair, walrus, skilled engineer and collector. Many missions but also events related to daily life, within which you will be able to talk to children about some important issues such as gender equality, pollution and environmental protection. Dissemination and awareness will therefore be the double purpose of the series that will entertain the very young audience by amusing them thanks to a succession of hilarious gags.

Loved by the Alice nella Città audience, who have been asking to meet him for years, Johnny Depp will also be in Rome for a tribute linked to the characters he played and who managed to enter the imagination of several generations, making him one of the most loved actors always from “Edward Scissorhands” to “The Chocolate Factory”, passing through the film series “The Pirates of the Caribbean” and again “Alice in Wonderland”, “Alice through the looking glass” and “Neverland – A dream for the life”.