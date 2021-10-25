Johnny Depp in Rome: “Hollywood is a mafia, Disney is the enemy”

In sensational delay (two and a half hours), sunglasses, inevitable hat, leather jacket: Johnny Depp has arrived in Rome on the red carpet of the Auditorium Parco della Musica to meet the press at the sixteenth edition of the Rome Film Fest. In the evening he then repeated the crowd at the Auditorium della Conciliazione, near San Pietro, to meet the public thanks to a masterclass organized by Alice nella città, a section of the Festival dedicated to the youngest.

In Italy also to preview the animated series Puffins (available on Apple TV and Amazon Prima from November 27), produced by ILBE (Iervolino and Lady Bacardi Entertainment), the American star voices the character Johnny Puffin, who, like him, plays the guitar.

Beloved across the board, from his peers to the teenagers who grew up with the pirate Jack Sparrow, the recent personal and judicial events in which he is involved Johnny Depp do not seem to have diminished the public’s affection: the masterclass in which he told anecdotes about his career was a continuation of “Johnny I love you!“.

Freewheeling on any topic, the actor reiterated that the affection is mutual:

“Wouldn’t it be stupid for an actor not to love the audience? Or indulge it with something as simple to understand as a little puzzle? It’s easy to do something that evades, but people want to think. Hollywood is now a mafia. I want to make films that make you think, that push you to ask yourself questions ”.

Johnny Depp and the importance of saying no

Edward Scissorhands, The Mad Hatter, Jack Sparrow: there are many roles with which Johnny Depp entered the collective imagination. Even more important, however, are those in which we have not seen it:

“In a career even more important than the roles you play are the ones you reject: I said no to several things that my agents wanted me to accept because they saw money flying away. Of course, the Studios hired me, one thing I never really understood: maybe they didn’t understand what I had done previously ”.

Johnny Depp and his relationship with Jack Sparrow

Thanks to the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean, which began in 2003 with The curse of the first moon by Gore Verbinski, Johnny Depp has become one of the most popular actors ever. Your relationship with the captain Jack Sparrow however, it is complex:

“Then came Jack Sparrow, at a time when I had been raising a daughter and watching cartoons for three years. This character gave me the opportunity to infiltrate the enemy camp: Disney. I managed to impose myself with this character: he continues to be loved and he does it thanks to you, to the public. I interpreted it inspired by cartoon characters: Bugs Bunny, Willy the Coyote. Regardless of your age, 5 or 75, when you watch cartoons you believe what you are seeing: there is a suspension of disbelief. This is what I wanted to do: a character who was a cartoon. The parameters were tight and I tried to broaden them ”.

Johnny Depp and the two roles he loves the most

Tim Burton is the director who, in the 90s, turned him into an icon: Edward scissor hands (1990), Ed Wood (1994), The Sleepy Hollow Mystery (1999), The Chocolate Factory (2005), The Corpse Bride (2005), Sweeney Todd (2005), Alice in Wonderland (2010), Dark Shadows (2012), the two worked a great deal together.

Johnny Depp he has also worked with many other great directors, from Wes Craven to Michael Mann, passing through Emir Kusturica, Jim Jarmusch, Terry Gilliam.

Then came the great sagas and the great studios, Disney with The Pirates of the Caribbean and Warner Bros. with Fantastic Beasts, prequel to Harry Potter, in which he played the magician Gellert Grindelwald (role in which he will replace him Mads Mikkelsen). The characters Depp is most attached to, however, are others:

“You shouldn’t bite the hand that feeds you, but in the late 1980s I had a seven-year contract for a TV series. For two and a half years I did everything to get kicked out: I also ended up in prison. I couldn’t take it anymore, it seemed like going to work in a factory, it was all the same and mechanical. We might as well go and really work as a bricklayer or a gas station attendant. When they finally freed me from this commitment, they continued to offer me scripts all the same, which I regularly refused. One day, finally, John Waters proposed “Cry Baby” to me: it is the role that allowed me to put my first foot on a terrain that was congenial to me. The role that allowed me to put the other foot on the ground that suits me is “Edward Scissorhands”, thanks to Tim Burton “.

(photo: ILBE)