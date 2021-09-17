Johnny Depp in Rome in October guest of Alice nella Città

The actor will arrive in the capital to present the animated web-series Puffins and will be the protagonist of a tribute linked to its most famous characters.

Johnny Depp will be a guest in the XIX edition from Alice in the City, the autonomous and parallel section of the Rome Film Festival, dedicated to beginnings, talent and new generations directed by Fabia Bettini And Gianluca Giannelli, scheduled from 14 to 24 October 2021 in two exceptional locations: theAuditorium Parco della Musica and, from this year for the duration of the event, also theConciliation Auditorium, which already hosted the European premiere of Maleficent – Mistress of Evil in the presence of Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Johnny Depp will arrive in the capital to present Puffins, the animated web-series produced by Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment And spin off of the animated film Arctic – A glacial adventure. The only one of its kind, the series consists of 250 episodes made in mobile-short content format, lasting five minutes each. The actor participated in it by lending his voice and his facial features to the protagonist puffin: Johnny Puff.

The series focuses on the adventures lived by Johnny and his group of friendly friends, Tic and Tac, Didi and Pie, who live with their tribe of Puffins in Otto’s large, high-tech Lair, walrus, skilled engineer and collector. Many missions but also events related to daily life, within which you will be able to talk to children about some important topics such asgender equality, L’pollution and the environmental protection. Dissemination and awareness will therefore be the double purpose of the series that will be able to entertain the very young audience by amusing them thanks to a succession of hilarious gags.

An exceptional guest

Much loved by the Alice nella Città audience, who has been asking to meet him for years, Johnny Depp will also be in Rome for a tribute linked to the characters he played and who managed to enter the imagination of several generations, making him one of the most loved actors ever since Edward scissor hands to The Chocolate Factory, passing through the film series The Pirates of the Caribbean it’s still Alice in Wonderland, Alice through the looking glass And Neverland – A dream for life.

As the producer Andrea Iervolino explains, president of ILBE, «this is the actor’s first participation in a short-content product. A new and avant-garde project. We are proud that a figure of the caliber of Johnny Depp believed in our project and actively participate in it. He shared ideas and creative ideas with the production that will certainly give added value to the Puffins ».

The Directors of Alice nella Città, Fabia Bettini And Gianluca Giannelli, they comment: «There are actors who are inseparably linked to some of the characters they have played in their career and vice versa. Edward Scissorhands, Jack Sparrow, Willy Wonka they have lived such epic adventures thanks also to the charisma of Johnny Depp. Actors like him have given body and soul to characters that have entered the public imagination of several generations. For this reason, despite the passing of time, they remain among the most loved and iconic of all time ».

Source: Alice in the City.