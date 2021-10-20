News

Johnny Depp in Rome, the actor arrives in Fiumicino and is immediately recognized by the fans. Crowd of admirers even in front of the hotel

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Crazy fans in Rome for the actor Johnny Depp arrived in Italy to participate in the Film Festival. In fact, Depp voices the character of Johnny Puff in the children’s film Puffins presented to Alice in the City. The star has already been recognized at Fiumicino airport where he landed on a private flight. Leather jacket, hat, bandana, dark glasses and a face covered with a mask could not avoid the siege of his admirers, who asked him for photos and autographs. Dozens of other people waited for him in front of the hotel where he is staying with his staff. The crowd delayed his arrival at the Auditorium by over two hours. Once he arrived on the red carpet, the actor greeted all the children of the film Puffins, who were ready to welcome him at the gate in front. The star shook everyone’s hand and greeted with a fist and a high five a very small child, who knew the greeting perfectly. The actor, escorted by security and staff, then walked the red carpet staying briefly with the journalists and then arriving at the photocall, where the audience from the upper Cavea was also waiting for him.

video Instagram / auxiliary_of_traffic

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: if you believe in our battles, fight with us!

Supporting ilfattoquotidiano.it means two things: allowing us to continue publishing an online newspaper full of news and insights, free for all. But also to be an active part of a community and to do one’s part to carry on together the battles we believe in with ideas, testimonies and participation. Your contribution is essential. Support now

Thanks,
Peter Gomez

ilFattoquotidiano.it

Loading...
Advertisements

Support now

Payments available

Previous article

Very true, Lino Banfi moved: “My wife Lucia asked me to die together”. Silvia Toffanin reacts like this

next

Next article

Stefania Sandrelli: “I suffered violence from my friend’s boyfriend. He gave me knocks for saying ‘no’ “

next

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

843
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
678
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
615
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
566
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
501
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
464
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
426
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
361
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
307
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
267
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top