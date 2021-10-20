Johnny Depp in Rome, the actor arrives in Fiumicino and is immediately recognized by the fans. Crowd of admirers even in front of the hotel

Crazy fans in Rome for the actor Johnny Depp arrived in Italy to participate in the Film Festival. In fact, Depp voices the character of Johnny Puff in the children’s film Puffins presented to Alice in the City. The star has already been recognized at Fiumicino airport where he landed on a private flight. Leather jacket, hat, bandana, dark glasses and a face covered with a mask could not avoid the siege of his admirers, who asked him for photos and autographs. Dozens of other people waited for him in front of the hotel where he is staying with his staff. The crowd delayed his arrival at the Auditorium by over two hours. Once he arrived on the red carpet, the actor greeted all the children of the film Puffins, who were ready to welcome him at the gate in front. The star shook everyone’s hand and greeted with a fist and a high five a very small child, who knew the greeting perfectly. The actor, escorted by security and staff, then walked the red carpet staying briefly with the journalists and then arriving at the photocall, where the audience from the upper Cavea was also waiting for him.

video Instagram / auxiliary_of_traffic