Johnny Depp in Rome, the actor arrives in Fiumicino and is immediately recognized by the fans. Crowd of admirers even in front of the hotel

Crazy fans in Rome for the actor Johnny Depp arrived in Italy to participate in the Film Festival. In fact, Depp voices the character of Johnny Puff in the children’s film Puffins presented to Alice in the City. The star has already been recognized at Fiumicino airport where he landed on a private flight. Leather jacket, hat, bandana, dark glasses and a face covered with a mask could not avoid the siege of his admirers, who asked him for photos and autographs. Dozens of other people waited for him in front of the hotel where he is staying with his staff. The crowd delayed his arrival at the Auditorium by over two hours. Once he arrived on the red carpet, the actor greeted all the children of the film Puffins, who were ready to welcome him at the gate in front. The star shook everyone’s hand and greeted with a fist and a high five a very small child, who knew the greeting perfectly. The actor, escorted by security and staff, then walked the red carpet staying briefly with the journalists and then arriving at the photocall, where the audience from the upper Cavea was also waiting for him.
video Instagram / auxiliary_of_traffic
Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: if you believe in our battles, fight with us!
Supporting ilfattoquotidiano.it means two things: allowing us to continue publishing an online newspaper full of news and insights, free for all. But also to be an active part of a community and to do one’s part to carry on together the battles we believe in with ideas, testimonies and participation. Your contribution is essential. Support now
Thanks,
Peter Gomez
Support now
Previous article
Very true, Lino Banfi moved: “My wife Lucia asked me to die together”. Silvia Toffanin reacts like this
Next article
Stefania Sandrelli: “I suffered violence from my friend’s boyfriend. He gave me knocks for saying ‘no’ “