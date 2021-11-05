Johnny Depp in Rome, the meeting at the 2021 Film Festival sold out: 800 tickets in 4 minutes
Great expectation for Johnny Depp at the Rome Film Festival. In just 4 minutes from the opening of the presales, the masterclass with Johnny Depp for the public, scheduled for Alice in the City at 7 pm on October 17 at the Auditorium della Conciliazione.
Johnny Depp at the Rome Film Fest
The 400 tickets planned for the event were sold in a few minutes, leaving many fans disappointed who started calling Alice nella Città offices, as reported by the organizers. For this reason it is considering open to new sales, given that the new capacity rules indicated by the last Dpcm will come into force from 15 October. Johnny Depp will attend two meetings, one to present the animated web-series “Puffins”, in which one of the protagonists is inspired by him. Then there will be one master-class dedicated to the many characters played by the actor. “We are planning a masterclass open to the public in which we will show clips of his films and we will have the opportunity to be told what is behind his many characters – explain the organizers – There are actors, in fact, who are inseparably linked to some of the roles. who have played in their careers: Edward Scissorhands, Jack Sparrow, Willy Wonka, have lived such epic adventures thanks to the charisma of Johnny Depp. Actors like him have given body and soul to characters entered the public imagination of several generations and for this reason, despite the passing of time, they remain among the most loved and iconic of all time “.
Johnny Depp presents Puffins
In the series “Puffins”Depp plays Johnny Puff, a puffin. Puffins centers on the adventures lived by Johnny and his group of friends (Tic and Tac, Didi and Pie) who live with their tribe in the great and technological Tana di Otto, walrus, skilled engineer and collector. There animated web-series is produced by Ilbe (Iervolino & Lady Bacardi entertainment) and is the spin-off of the animated film “Arctic – A glacial adventure”. THE 250 episodes they are made in mobile-short content format, lasting five minutes each and also address important issues such as gender equality, pollution and environmental protection. “This is the first time that Depp has taken part in a product short-content and we are proud that he believed in our project – explains Andrea Iervolino, president of Ilbe – sharing ideas and creative ideas: he collaborated with great enthusiasm in the creation of the character and the recording of Johnny Puff’s original language ”.