Johnny Depp in Rome, the meeting at the 2021 Film Festival sold out: 800 tickets in 4 minutes

Great expectation for Johnny Depp at the Rome Film Festival . In just 4 minutes from the opening of the presales, the masterclass with Johnny Depp for the public, scheduled for Alice in the City at 7 pm on October 17 at the Auditorium della Conciliazione.

Johnny Depp at the Rome Film Fest

The 400 tickets planned for the event were sold in a few minutes, leaving many fans disappointed who started calling Alice nella Città offices, as reported by the organizers. For this reason it is considering open to new sales, given that the new capacity rules indicated by the last Dpcm will come into force from 15 October. Johnny Depp will attend two meetings, one to present the animated web-series “Puffins”, in which one of the protagonists is inspired by him. Then there will be one master-class dedicated to the many characters played by the actor. “We are planning a masterclass open to the public in which we will show clips of his films and we will have the opportunity to be told what is behind his many characters – explain the organizers – There are actors, in fact, who are inseparably linked to some of the roles. who have played in their careers: Edward Scissorhands, Jack Sparrow, Willy Wonka, have lived such epic adventures thanks to the charisma of Johnny Depp. Actors like him have given body and soul to characters entered the public imagination of several generations and for this reason, despite the passing of time, they remain among the most loved and iconic of all time “.