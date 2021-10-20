News

Johnny Depp in Rome, the meeting with fans at Alice nella città sold out

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The masterclass with Johnny Depp for the public, scheduled for Alice nella Città at 7.00 pm on 17 October at the Auditorium della Conciliazione in Rome, sold out in just 4 minutes from the opening of the presales. The Alice nella Città offices – the organizers underline – are overwhelmed with phone calls from fans from all over Italy who have not been able to buy the ticket, some of whom say they have organized the trip for a long time in the hope of meeting him. Johnny Depp will arrive in the capital to present “Puffins”, the animated web-series produced by Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment and spin-off of the animated film “Arctic – A glacial adventure”.

The only one of its kind, the series consists of 250 episodes made in mobile-short content format, lasting five minutes each, in which the actor participated by lending his voice and his facial features to the starfish: Johnny Puff .

Loading...
Advertisements

Loved by the Alice nella Città audience, who have been asking to meet him for years, Johnny Depp will also be in Rome for a tribute linked to the characters he played and who managed to enter the imagination of several generations, making him one of the most loved actors of always from “Edward Scissorhands” to “The Chocolate Factory”, passing through the film series “The Pirates of the Caribbean” and again “Alice in Wonderland”, “Alice through the looking glass” and “Neverland – A dream for life “.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

844
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
682
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
617
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
567
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
502
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
464
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
426
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
361
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
310
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
271
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top