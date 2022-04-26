Johnny Depp insists Amber Heard’s daughter is Elon Musk’s

In addition to Depp’s statements, a makeup brand indicated that the cosmetics that Amber Heard claimed to use to cover the blows that the histrion gave her, were put up for sale when they were already divorced.

The trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continues, this time with the Aquaman co-star, who has come forward to testify against her ex-husband, who she claims was the ex-husband’s victim, is seeking damages of US$1 hundred million. Physical and sexual assault.

It is important to point out that the protagonist of films such as “Pirates of the Caribbean”, “Scissorhands” or “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” asked him for 50 million dollars for defaming him; even the actor who testified in front of his ex. The wife not only told the story of how she defended her attack, but she also insisted that the actress’s daughter was also the man from Elon Muskaccording to the actor, who, according to the actor, was romantically involved with Heard when they were still married.

Oonagh Paige Heard, name of the actress’s daughter, was born through a surrogate mother and, although Heard has mentioned that she is the only legal guardian of the minor, it is not known who the father is; However, during this legal process, Depp showed how the billionaire visited her while he was filming the fourth installment of Pirates of the Caribbean, something that actor James Franco also did; Depp even highlighted that the relationship between the owner of Tesla and his wife also involved the model Cara Delevingne.

It may interest you: Diego Boneta signs global agreement with Amazon Prime Video

The theory has gained strength because some time ago, the newspaper The Mirror reported that Musk would have sued Heard with the intention of forcing her to destroy some embryos they had together, but the lawsuit did not advance, although this has not been forgotten by the Depp fans who remembered the event.

Heard and Musk had an affair that came to an end in 2018, the date on which the businessman began to relate to the singer Grimes, with whom he has two children.

deny their testimony

As if that were not enough, Amber Heard took the stand to appear against her ex-husband whom she pointed out for having hit her on several occasions. For this reason, the actress’s lawyers showed the jury a makeup palette that the actress assured, having always had to carry with her in order to hide the bruises that Depp had caused her.

“This was what she used. She became very adept at it. You’re going to hear Amber’s testimony about how she had to mix different colors for the bruises as they changed color and how she retouched them to cover them up,” said Amber’s defense. Amber.