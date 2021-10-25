Johnny Depp is back dark – Il Quotidiano del Sud

Reading time 3 Minutes

MANAGEMENT sometimes theatrical. The character mimic that it is, the magnetic gaze veiled by the iconic blue glasses. Revolution of cinematographic languages, challenges in the universe of American productions and the ability to navigate on sight, like a captain who knows how to lead his crew, in the ocean of sagas that do not always have an author’s signature and are rather a filler to be blockbuster destined for the mainstream of pop platforms.

During the Rome Film Festival, Johnny Depp talks about himself in a masterclass at the Auditorium della Conciliazione, in the autonomous and parallel section “Alice nella Città” directed by Fabia Bettini and Gianluca Giannelli. The star talks about the beginnings, the rejected projects, the Caribbean pirate “Jack Sparrow”, an anti-hero against the Disney giant, as well as the consecration with Edward Scissorhands of director Tim Burton.

And whispering a sweet “Me too” to those who shout “I love you!” From the audience, it is as if for one evening he redeems himself from the accusations of domestic violence made by ex-spouse Amber Heard, star of Aquaman who did not have the better in court, after the British newspaper “The Sun” had defined him as a “wife beater”.

Loading... Advertisements

«My approach to acting has never changed, the acting choices are deliberate. Several roles that I refused, numerous proposals that the agents advised me to accept because they were interested in easy money. At the Studios they hired me almost as if they didn’t know anything about me, about my story. Then, Jack Sparrow arrived – he explains sitting on the stage to the applause of the fans – Until that moment I had done nothing but raise a daughter for three years and watch cartoons. The coolest thing, along with Sparrow, was the chance to infiltrate and invade the enemy camp: Disney. I managed to establish myself in Hollywood with my films thanks to you, it would be foolish for an actor not to love his audience. With Puffins, the made in Italy animated series produced by Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment on social and “green” themes, I said to myself that I could play a character like Bugs Bunny or Willy the Coyote. I wanted to be like them, expanding narrow parameters. Hollywood films are made following the classic structure of the first, second and third act, but they are based on standardized formulas. Today, I want to create film products that give the opportunity to reflect, conveying a positive message. About Puff, which I dubbed, I liked the idea of ​​expressing oneself without dialogue, awakening the interest of a newborn child, I wondered what were the sounds and images that could attract attention by giving smiles. When I was a kid, the Vietnam War was broadcast live on television at dinner time ».

The dark aesthetic, the trailers of Burton’s gothic-fantasy masterpieces, of which he was the protagonist, flow behind him. But he, who according to rumors will be “Gomez” in the reboot of Burton’s The Addams Family, pays no attention to success. “Everyone keeps their childhood, which however does not leave that sense of security sought elsewhere. In learning and facing our “job”, a term that I hate, you must never be afraid – replies Johnny to those who ask him to reveal the secret of a terrific career – I had a seven-year contract in a TV-show and I I went out of my way to get kicked out, I even ended up in jail for a while because I thought I’d get rid of it. I considered it a mere product. They kept offering me prepackaged scripts which I systematically rejected. I dreamed of being an actor my way, otherwise I would have worked as a bricklayer or gas station attendant. I’ve waited a long time. In 1990 Cry Baby arrived and I realized that perhaps it was possible to set foot in a territory that was congenial to me. Then I put them both in through Edward Scissorhands. ‘