Johnny Depp is looking for a career reset and a ‘new life’ after Amber Heard accusations

For many Johnny Depp It is a mixture of mixed feelings. The actor, considered one of the greatest performers who have passed in Hollywood in recent decades, has been marked by accusations of violence against Amber Heard. Those facts have greatly stained his career and resume.

But last Tuesday, Depp received the Gold Medal for Merit of the nation from Serbia. President Aleksandar Vucic himself presented him with the award for “outstanding merits in public and cultural activities, especially in the field of cinematographic art and the promotion of the Republic of Serbia in the world”.

According to the Daily Mail account, the actor took time to speak and give a few brief statements after receiving the award. the interpreter said who was “at this time on the brink of a new life”, after their conflictive moments. “I like a new beginning, and I would love for that beginning to start here”, Depp added.

Depp has been on a losing streak since 2020. In November of that year, he lost a libel suit against a UK newspaper that had referred to the actor as a “wife beater.” Shortly after, Warner Bros. fired him from his role as Grindelwald in the third Fantastic Beasts film.

Currently, Johnny Depp has a second lawsuit pending in Virginia that will go to trial in a couple of months. This time, for defamation due to an opinion piece Amber Heard wrote in the Washington Post, where the actress declared herself to be a survivor of domestic abuse. Issue that cost him the role of Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean.

Subsequently, Amber Heard also filed her own defamation lawsuit due to Depp’s supporters campaigning to get the actress out of Aquaman 2, which was ultimately unsuccessful.