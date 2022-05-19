“Johnny Depp is not the only one”: the accusation of the actor’s lawyer who blew up Amber Heard

Actress Amber Heard gestures during a defamation case against her by her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, U.S., May 17, 2022. (Photo: Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS)



The legal process between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues to be talked about. A few hours ago the team of lawyers representing the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean concluded the interrogation of the ex-wife of your client with a very controversial topic, the physical aggression that he would have committed to another ex-partner in 2009 and, as expected, the resource fell like a bucket of cold water.

Last Tuesday, May 17, Camille Vasquez closed her interrogation of Amber Heard with a phrase that left her stunned: “Johnny Depp isn’t the only classmate you’ve assaulted”, this in reference to the indications of violence with which he already had prior to his marriage to the renowned actor in 2015.

“I have never attacked any colleague. I have never assaulted Mr. Depp or any other person with whom I was romantically linked, never”, replied the actress Aquaman.

“No more questions, your honor,” Vasquez closed.

According to reports, Amber Heard would have hit his ex-girlfriend, the photographer Taysa Van Ree, repeatedly during a heated argument at the airport. Supposedly, the affected woman would have contacted the police to request help and thus two officers arrived who would have witnessed the acts of violence.

Given the situation that arose in September 2009, Amber Heard was arrested. The next day, the interpreter appeared in the King County District Court in Seattle, but no charges were filed against her, so she was released. Although the aggression escalated to blows, the couple continued their courtship for three more years without major inconvenience and when they finished they maintained a friendly relationship.

After the facts came out, Taysa Van Ree repeatedly defended her former partner by mentioning that she would have been unfairly accused and that everything that happened was just a misunderstanding on the part of the officers who witnessed the discussion, since they had exaggerated the situation by positioning Amber Heard as an aggressor.

The resource that Camille Vasquez used in the controversial trial brought Amber Heard’s history of violence back to the table, elements that have notably affected her image and have worked as arguments in favor of Johnny Depp.

It should be remembered that the protagonist of Charlie and the chocolate factory (2005) filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife for defamation after the actress wrote a controversial article where she confessed that she was a victim of domestic violence and, although she did not mention the name of her ex-husband, it was concluded that it was him because of the description you made.

After what happened, the controversy affected the public image of Johnny Depp, who until then was considered one of the most beloved actors internationally. But that wasn’t all, too missed some important professional projects that he had plannedincluding a new installment of Pirates of the Caribbean. It is currently known that margot robbie It will be the new protagonist of the saga.

During the two days of interrogation, Amber Heard was questioned about the alleged extramarital relationship that she would have had with James Franco. In this regard, the actress assured that the actor of spider-man (2002) was just her friend and when she looked for him he turned to her to support her and their relationship did not go on to something else.

“He was my friend and lived literally next door. He had exhausted my support network and was happy to receive as much friendship as possible.“, said. “After seeing my face, he put his head on my shoulder. She touched the side of my face too,” she commented on the video that was presented as evidence where they were allegedly in a romantic position.

