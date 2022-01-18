Johnny Depp is overrated and Tarantino superficial, according to Brian Cox

Veteran Scottish actor Brian Cox has written a memoir of which some puzzling excerpts about Johnny Depp and Quentin Tarantino have been published.

The controversy of the day is ready: all the fault of the veteran Scottish actor Brian Cox, who in his autobiographical book, “Putting the Rabbit in the Hat”, in which he talks about his brilliant career, he said bluntly what he thinks of Johnny Depp as an actor. But let’s try to better understand in what context the protagonist of Succession wrote words about Depp that no one would ever want to hear from a colleague.

Brian Cox, the Pirates of the Caribbean and Johnny Depp

The disparaging statement of Brian Cox towards Johnny Depp was published by GQ, and is an excerpt from his forthcoming book. Context is one of the roles he has given up on in his career: a participation in the franchise of Pirates of the Caribbean since the first film in the series. Cox was offered the role of Governor Swann and this is what he wrote about it:

It would have been a gold mine, but of all the roles in the film he was the most ungrateful, plus I would have had to do all of them and I would have missed the many good things I did.

As for Johnny Depp, who arrived in the role of Captain Sparrow after a career full of memorable roles, here is the offending piece:

Another thing about Pirates of the Caribbean is that it is basically “Johnny Depp’s show as Jack Sparrow” and Depp, although I am sure a nice person, is so over the top, so overrated! I mean, Edward Scissorhands, let’s face it: if they give you hands like that and a pale, scarred face make-up, you don’t have to do anything else. And he did this. And later it did even less. But people love it. Or she loved him. These days she obviously doesn’t love him that much anymore.

Brian Cox vs Quentin Tarantino

Before you get indignant, wait until you read what Brian Cox wrote about another favorite of the public and critics, Quentin Tarantino:

I find your work fake, it’s all superficial. Weft mechanisms that have no depth. Style where there should be substance. I got out of Pulp Fiction before the end … That said, if you called me, I’d take it.

Who knows if Tarantino after these beautiful words would call Brian Cox to work with him, but we allow ourselves to doubt it. Now, it’s true that an actor like him at 75 may even take a few pebbles out of his shoe, but scrolling through his filmography which includes over 200 titles, apart from characters like Hannibal Lecter (Lecktor in the film) in Manhunter, Argyle Wallace in Braveheart, Agamemnon in Troy and participation in films such as Match Point, Zodiac and an impressive amount of television works, it seems to us that his career lacks peaks and prestigious titles, so perhaps before going on the pulpit an examiner of conscience could have done so. This, it must be said, without detracting from the fact that we have always appreciated him as an actor.

(photo Brian Cox from Wikimedia Commons, of Dmitry Rozhkov and by Johnny Depp from Wikimedia Commons, without author indication)