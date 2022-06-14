Johnny Depp is willing to give up Amber’s 10 million in exchange for…

The defamation lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heardlcame to an end and left a huge sum of money that both actors must pay. While Johnny has to pay $2 million to his ex-wife, Amber has to deposit him. 10 million to the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean.

However, the actress has revealed that can’t pay the sentence which was determined by the Virginia court. To which Johnny has been willing to give up the money.

This was stated by the actor’s lawyers, who in an interview on Good Morning America assured that the legal process “was never for money.” However, he wouldn’t do it for nothing.

As it was known, the actor would be willing to always give up money and when amber decides do not appeal to judgment.

What did Depp’s lawyers say?

During the interview, the actor’s lawyers, Camille Vásquez and Benjamin Chew, made it clear that the outcome of the trial had nothing to do with the popularity of the actor, as his ex-wife claims.

The key to victory was focusing on facts and evidence and Johnny’s opportunity to tell the truth for the first time. He was able to connect with the jury and the general public and tell what really happened,” Camille said.

Following the statement by Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredhoft, who claimed that the actress cannot pay the damages and intends to appeal the verdict, the lawyers were consulted.

The interviewer asked them about the possibility of Depp giving up the money.

They said the goal is not to impoverish Heard. Is a settlement possible in which she waives the appeal, in exchange for Depp waiving damages money?” the journalist asked.

photo: NPA/The Grosby Group

Obviously we can’t reveal any attorney-client communication, but as Depp testified, and as we both made clear in our respective closings, it was never about money for him. It was about restoring his reputation, and he did it, ”confirmed the lawyer.

