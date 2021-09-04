Johnny Depp is writing and recording new music with the great Jeff Beck

According to some sources the great Johnny Depp and the guitarist Jeff Beck they would be working together to create new music.

The material will be part of the English guitarist’s upcoming new album, of which no further details are yet known.

“The two are working together – says a source via the Daily Mail – for some material for Jeff Beck’s new album. It’s wonderful for Johnny to be able to go back to his first true love, music“.

Depp, who in addition to being a Hollywood actor is also a recognized and respected musician, thanks above all to his own Hollywood Vampires formats with Alice Cooper And Joe Perry, is going through a complicated period both professionally and personally. After allegations of harassment and domestic violence brought forward by ex-wife and actress Amber Heard, Depp lost the libel suit he himself filed against the Sun last year. The newspaper, in fact, had defined him, in a 2018 article, a “wife beater”.

Furthermore, this judicial nightmare has brought about rather heavy working consequences for Depp, first and foremost his dismissal from the role of Gellert Grindelwald from the film saga of Fantastic Beasts.

This collaboration with Jeff Beck, therefore, comes at a difficult time for the star who, in a recent statement, he allegedly confessed to feel the need to return to music, before the film set.

“Jeff was a great friend of Johnny’s during a very difficult time – words always from the anonymous source – and being away from Hollywood was exactly what Johnny needed“.