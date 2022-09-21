Johnny Depp: Jack Sparrow Returns

Johnny Depp He is one of the most iconic actors of recent times, since his beginnings he has dazzled the public by recreating different characters where in an incredible way he managed to create an interesting personality in each role that he had to play.

Over the years, bad fame came to the life of Johnny Depp Thanks to his ex-wife, actress like him, Amber Heard, she is known for her role in the movie “Aquaman”.

The interpreter made serious accusations regarding Depp that put him in a complicated situation within the framework of justice, after years of being in constant conflicts and complaints, they reached a verdict in which the pirate of the Caribbean was victorious.

However, in the judicial process, the famous revoked a series of job offers that incurred a significant loss of money, in addition to his image being quite deteriorated until the truth was clarified.

Despite the fact that Johnny said that not even for 300 million would he return to the Disney firm as Jack Sparrow, This does not keep him from fulfilling the dream of the thousands of fans who gave him unconditional support. during this time.

During a Ven’s Den video, Depp decided to perform the line from the first Pirates of the Caribbean movie in which he and Keira Knightley find themselves on a desert island. Although he did not have the characteristic outfit, the tone of his voice said it all.

The “Dior Beauty” brand also held a photo shoot with all the imprint of this film franchise and at the end of August he was virtually present during the MTV Video Music Awards as his face was projected on an astronaut. At the time, the actor joked that he “needed a job.”

Johnny Depp Along the same lines, he stated that “I just want you to know that I am available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes,” adding that he was also a dentist.