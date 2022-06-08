Johnny Depp joins TikTok and dedicates his first video to all his fans

Almost a week after a jury in Virginia awarded Johnny Depp $15 million in his defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor took a victory lap joining TikTok to thank their most “loyal” followers.

“To all my most precious, loyal and unwavering followers. We have been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same path together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together.” Depp wrote in his first post.

Accompanied by Love Joys’ reggae song “Stranger,” the video shows Johnny greeting fans while attending his libel trial and his recent performance with Jeff Beck.

“You are, as always, my employers and once again I am reduced to no way of saying thank you other than saying thank you. So thank you”, added the actor in the note that ended: “my love and respect, JD”.

@johnnydepp To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, J.D. ♬ Stranger – Love Joys

Even though you’ve only been on the app for a few hours, He already has a blue tick verifying his profile and currently has over 4.5 million followers.

The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star was not in court on June 1 when the verdict was read, but immediately spoke out in a statement saying he was “at peace” and “overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and colossal support.” and kindness from everyone.

“They made false, very serious and criminal complaints against me through the media, triggering an endless barrage of hateful content, even though no charges were ever filed against me. From the beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, no matter the outcome,” he stated.

The seven-member jury in Virginia awarded the 58-year-old actor $15 million in damages after finding that a 2018 article written by Heard about his experience of “sexual violence” defamed Depp.

In The Washington Post’s op-ed, Amber Heard described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse,” and while she didn’t name Johnny in the article, he sued her for implying he was an abuser seeking $50. millions in damage.

