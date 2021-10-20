Johnny Depp jokes and plays with children on the red carpet of the Rome Film Fest. His “Puffins” speaks of a species to be saved

For over two hours he was made to wait by his fibrillating fans, but in the end Johnny Depp arrived on the red carpet of the Rome Film Festival and was forgiven. Like? Stopping to play and joke with the children who were waiting to see him live, in the company of their parents, at the Auditorium Parco della Musica, where the film festival is taking place.

The Hollywood actor, late due to the crowd of admirers who had blocked him under his hotel, showed up at the festival last Sunday in a casual outfit, with a black hat, bandana and his iconic sunglasses. And before posing and interviews, he entertained with the children present, giving everyone their hand and then squatting down to play with them, in particular with a very small child who greeted with his fist and “five”. A tender and unexpected curtain, which made the kids and their families happy.

It is not the first time that Johnny Depp has shown his love for the little ones. In the past, the actor – disguised as Jack Sparrow – visited children with cancer in the pediatric ward in the cancer center of the Institut Marie Curie in Paris.

Johnny Depp jokes and plays with children on the red carpet of the Rome Film Fest. ❤️ Posted by Doctor Cinema on Sunday, October 17, 2021

These days Johnny Depp is at the Film Festival to present “Puffins”, the highly anticipated web-series (spin-off of the animated film “Arctic – A glacial adventure”), in which he gives his voice to the protagonist puffin called (not surprisingly) Johnny Puff.

Interviewed on the red carpet about his relationship with the public of the little ones, the American actor wanted to dedicate touching words to the younger generations.

“They are pure, They are little pure souls. I don’t know if it’s about teaching them anything. It is probably about making it easier for them if possible. Precisely for this reason I think these roles are useful. I like the fact that they are designed precisely to not need words. It’s about making you feel emotions and it’s beautiful, ”he said, referring to the characters from the web-series“ Puffins ”.

To get better into the character, the Hollywood star had to invent a language made up of animal sounds and vocalizations as a newborn, documenting himself and practicing a lot.

An animated web-series on a species to be protected

Many children can’t wait to watch the animated web-series “Puffins”. Too bad, however, that the puffins are disappearing due to the harmful effects of the climate crisis. These wonderful migratory birds, also known as fratercules, nest on North European and North American coasts and islands. But in recent years the populations of this species have undergone a sharp decline. Since 2015, these birds have been placed on the list of vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

We hope to see them again live in the coming decades (and not just through a screen!)

