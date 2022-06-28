Johnny Depp lands in Paris to film his first movie after the trial with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp He is already taking his first steps on the way to recovering his career. In recent weeks, the actor has been accompanying musician Jeff Beck on his tour of Europe. Now, Depp is in Paris to shoot his first movie after winning the trial for defamation against his ex Amber Heard.

The 58 year old performer He was captured entering the hotel in the French capital, with a big smile on his face and wearing his bedside accessories: hat and sunglasses.

As has transpired, Depp would be about to shoot his first project after years of being off the Hollywood radar due to the media separation from Heard and the alleged allegations of domestic abuse against him. The film in question would be called Jeanne duBarrywhich tells the life of Jeanne Bécu, who was born the illegitimate daughter of an impoverished seamstress in 1743 and rose through the court of Louis XV to become his last official mistress.

Johnny Depp arriving at his hotel in Paris. (Source: BEST IMAGE / BACKGRID)

According to reports, Depp would give life to the French monarch who ruled France from 1715 to 1774. The first years of his reign were of relative tranquility, however, he was never in contact with the political and military life of his country, which he flaunted against his popularity. His greatest contribution is remembered in the world of art and culture, which was fostered by Madame de Pompadour, one of his most renowned lovers. He ruled France for almost 59 years, the second longest in French history. Despite being called the Beloved, he was disgraced at the end of his reign and accused of debauchery and corruption.

The film will be directed by Maiwennwho played the role of the Diva in The fifth element. Likewise, the French actress, screenwriter and director will not only go behind the scenes, but will also give life to the protagonist Jeanne Du Barry. The rest of the cast includes performances by louis garrel, Pierre-RichardY Noemie Lvovsky. Filming would take place in and around Paris and the Palace of Versailles.

A portrait of King Louis XV

(Source: De Hyacinthe Rigaud – Unknown, Public Domain)

The shooting of the film will begin after the six-week trial that took place in the Court of Fairfax, Virginia, in which Depp was victorious in the defamation trial. The actor had sued the Aquaman actress for defamation after she published an article in The Washington Post in which she described herself as a “victim of domestic violence.”

Finally, the jury found the actress guilty of defamation, for which she must compensate the actor with 10 million dollars for compensatory damages and 350 thousand dollars for punitive damages. Meanwhile, Heard’s legal team assured that the actress intends to appeal the sentence, but that she cannot afford to pay the amount for the trial.

The last feature film in which the actor starred was The Minamata Photographerreleased in 2020. The film was directed by Andrew Levitas and tells the story of war photographer W Eugene Smith, who travels to Japan to document the mercury poisoning of entire coastal communities.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!