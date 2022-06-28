Entertainment

Johnny Depp lands in Paris to film his first movie after the trial with Amber Heard

Photo of James James50 mins ago
0 36 2 minutes read

Johnny Depp He is already taking his first steps on the way to recovering his career. In recent weeks, the actor has been accompanying musician Jeff Beck on his tour of Europe. Now, Depp is in Paris to shoot his first movie after winning the trial for defamation against his ex Amber Heard.

The 58 year old performer He was captured entering the hotel in the French capital, with a big smile on his face and wearing his bedside accessories: hat and sunglasses.

Source link

Photo of James James50 mins ago
0 36 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Jennifer Lopez’s daughter was first, and now Ben Affleck’s daughter also declares herself non-binary, the connection between young women

2 mins ago

I was in Paris, I bought these jeans and now all my friends ask me about them

7 mins ago

Angelina Jolie on her children: “I don’t push them towards environmental protection, they have to get there on their own”

11 mins ago

What does it take for the Dominican Republic to host the Miss Universe, according to Magali Febles?

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button