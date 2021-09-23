Johnny Depp lashed out hard against cancel culture

Johnny Depp hasn’t seen himself well in the last period due to some legal disputes

Johnny Depp, American actor, producer and musician, is among the most appreciated stars of his generation for his incredible talent and his ability to transform, managing to interpret the most disparate roles as happened with the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean, Dark Shadows (2012), Murder on the Orient Express (2017), Neverland – A dream for life (2004), Chocolat (2000) and much more. Unfortunately, the artist has recently ended up in the spotlight due to a thorny legal dispute with his ex-wife Amber Heard (with whom he was married from 2015 to 2017) who accused him of violence.

Johnny Depp recently won a trial victory as the case will reopen again in April 2022, this time against Heard for defamation. Flew to the San Sebastian Film Festival to pick up the Donostia Award, the actor took the opportunity, following a question from a journalist, to talk about the cancel culture (as reported by Variety), of which he was sadly a victim, being boycotted by the entire Hollywood system. Depp has made it clear that, despite all this, he is born with good intentions, he lashes out against everyone and no one can escape this plague. Below you will find his statements in detail.

The various movements that have come up, I’m sure they have the best of intentions, but all so out of control now that I can promise you that no one is safe. Not one of you. None of you … as long as someone is willing to judge with a sentence. One sentence is enough and there is no more ground under your feet. The carpet was pulled.

Harsh words those of Johnny Depp who obviously felt himself directly involved considering the media pillory in which he ended up in recent years and which led, among other things, to the dismissal by Warner Bros. for his role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts, promptly replaced by his colleague Mads Mikkelsen.

