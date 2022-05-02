Johnny Depp laughed at security guard question during trial. This was what he said

This April 28, Johnny Depp’s security guard, Malcolm Connelly talked about what the relationship between the renowned actor and Amber Heard was like.

The testimony was via video link from his home in Essexx, UK and as he gave his version of events he made Depp and those present in court laugh.

Malcolm Connelly, Johnny Depp’s guard and who has also worked for his children, Lily Rose Depp and Jack Depp, described that the first time he met Heard was in 2010 when she was promoting the movie “Drive Angry” with Nicholas Cage. According to him, she recounted in her statement, the actress seemed “pleasant”.

After that, he didn’t see her again until she participated in ‘The Rum Diary’ together with Depp. Connelly recalled that during that early stage of their relationship, Heard was “charming and fascinating.” However, with the passage of time everything changed. In fact, the security guard noted that she Heard began to be “combative and demanding.”

“I could see that Amber wanted to wear the pants in the relationship, that was pretty obvious,” Connelly said.

Amber Heard. Photo: EFE



Furthermore, he added, “She could turn into a cold person in the blink of an eye.”

He also remembered, that Heard used to be violent. She would sometimes throw things at Depp like lighters and soda cans.

On the other hand, Malcolm said that on the couple’s honeymoon, Depp “was not happy” and noted that he saw the actor with scratches and bruises on his face.

At the time, a photo of Depp and Heard during their honeymoon was shown in court when he was on the Orient Express train from Bangkok to Singapore. According to Connelly, he took the photo and mentioned that the actor could see swelling under his eye. Connelly asserted that he never saw any injuries on Heard at any time.

Story about the finger that Depp lost

Connelly was with Depp and Heard in Australia in 2015 when the finger thing happened. According to her account, the couple argued and Depp ended up with his little finger cut off.

In his testimony, he says that when he got to where they were staying he noticed that there was a truck without a driver, in addition, that screams were heard, when he opened the door everything was chaos.

Depp caressed her hand and Heard was “furious”. They both yelled at each other. Connelly added that the situation seemed cartoonish. Depp “wobbled all over the place … I could see the bone,” she said.

At that time, Heard’s lawyers began cross-examination, so they asked Connelly if he had exchanged gifts with Depp worth $8,500 (33 million pesos), to which he replied “he gave me much more than that.” ,” prompting laughter from Depp and courtroom attendees.

Also asked about what happened at the house in Australia, Heard’s lawyer said Depp was trying to urinate in the hall and “had his penis sticking out.”

To which he replied: “I think I would remember if I had seen Mr. Depp’s penis.” His answer caused laughter again, this time louder, Depp had to bow his head because he couldn’t hold his laughter.

What’s going on?

In 2018, when Heard was already in separation processes with Depp, he wrote an article in “The Washington Post” where he stated that he had been a victim of sexual violence, although Depp is never named.

The actor’s legal team argues that although he was not named in that article, the also known as ‘Scissorhands’ was considered a family abuser, an action that later brought negative effects to Johnny’s career.

For this reason, Depp sues Heard for 50 million dollars (197 billion Colombian pesos), to which Heard answers with a counterclaim of 100 million dollars (395 billion Colombian pesos) against her ex-husband, for violence. familiar.

Photo: EFE

